Nora Fatehi trolled for her bizarre outfit, netizens joke ‘airbags are a must for safety’

Nora Fatehi

Actress and dancer Nora Fateh who impressed the international audience with her electrifying dance moves in The Entertainers Tour was recently seen gracing an award function, however, netizens were not impressed by her choice of dress and trolled the actress.

On Saturday, Viral Bhayani shared a video of Nora Fatehi gracing the Style Icon Awards. The actress and dancer was seen wearing a floor-length white bodycon gown and carrying a puffer shrug along with it. The actress completed her look with a messy bun hairstyle and nude makeup. She also carried a silver clutch along with her.

Nora Fatehi’s look initiated trolling. Netizens were seen making fun of her dress in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Ma’am please give my pillows back, I want to sleep.” Another comment read, “She is suffering from fever, the doctor told her to carry a blanket along with her all the time. Get well soon Nora.” Another user commented, “Airbags are a must for safety.” One fan wrote, “The dress would have been pretty without the pillow thing.” Another comment read, “It looks like these are pillows, can sleep whenever she wants.”

Nora Fatehi has established her foot in the entertainment industry over the years. The actress rose to fame after she appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 9. The actress has now been impressing fans with her electrifying dance moves and some of her hit songs include Saki Saki and Dilbar. The actress was also featured in the movie ABCD 2 starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen mesmerizing the audience with her dance number in Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Thank God. The actress will be next seen in the movie 100% helmed by Sajid Khan. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, John Abraham, and Reteish Deshmukh in lead roles.

Read Watch: Nora Fatehi's 'oops moment' in hot skintight bodycon dress during Citadel premiere, video goes viral