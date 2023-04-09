Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Nora Fatehi trolled for her bizarre outfit, netizens joke ‘airbags are a must for safety’

Nora Fatehi gets trolled for her recent outfit at an award show, netizens make fun of the actress' outfit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

Nora Fatehi trolled for her bizarre outfit, netizens joke ‘airbags are a must for safety’
Nora Fatehi

Actress and dancer Nora Fateh who impressed the international audience with her electrifying dance moves in The Entertainers Tour was recently seen gracing an award function, however, netizens were not impressed by her choice of dress and trolled the actress.

On Saturday, Viral Bhayani shared a video of Nora Fatehi gracing the Style Icon Awards. The actress and dancer was seen wearing a floor-length white bodycon gown and carrying a puffer shrug along with it. The actress completed her look with a messy bun hairstyle and nude makeup. She also carried a silver clutch along with her.

Nora Fatehi’s look initiated trolling. Netizens were seen making fun of her dress in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Ma’am please give my pillows back, I want to sleep.” Another comment read, “She is suffering from fever, the doctor told her to carry a blanket along with her all the time. Get well soon Nora.” Another user commented, “Airbags are a must for safety.” One fan wrote, “The dress would have been pretty without the pillow thing.” Another comment read, “It looks like these are pillows, can sleep whenever she wants.”

Nora Fatehi has established her foot in the entertainment industry over the years. The actress rose to fame after she appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 9. The actress has now been impressing fans with her electrifying dance moves and some of her hit songs include Saki Saki and Dilbar. The actress was also featured in the movie ABCD 2 starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen mesmerizing the audience with her dance number in Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Thank God. The actress will be next seen in the movie 100% helmed by Sajid Khan. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, John Abraham, and Reteish Deshmukh in lead roles. 

Read Watch: Nora Fatehi's 'oops moment' in hot skintight bodycon dress during Citadel premiere, video goes viral

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
Meet Puja Banerjee, gorgeous actor who triggered row over steamy kiss with Sara Khan
5 fancy blouse designs inspired by Tamannaah Bhatia, perfect for every occassion
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
Meet Union Minister Smriti Irani’s newly married daughter Shanelle Irani
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 659 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.