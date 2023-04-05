Search icon
Watch: Nora Fatehi's 'oops moment' in hot skintight bodycon dress during Citadel premiere, video goes viral

Nora Fatehi flaunted her sexy curves in a skintight black dress but what caught the netizens' attention was Nora Fatehi suffering an "oops moment" while posing for the cameras.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 03:04 PM IST

Photo via Instagram

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi is one of the most gorgeous and hot actresses in the industry who never shies away from showing off her figure. Nora Fatehi sure knows how to style and make a statement wearing a sexy skintight, bodycon dress. Her latest look is currently going viral in which Nora Fatehi stunned in a bold bodycon dress as she arrived at Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel's premiere in Mumbai. 

Nora Fatehi flaunted her sexy curves in a skintight black dress but what caught the netizens' attention was Nora Fatehi suffering an "oops moment" while posing for the cameras. 

A video of the same has gone viral on social media in which Nora can be seen fixing her dress as she arrived at the Citadel blue carpet.

Watch the viral video of Nora Fatehi here 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@viralbhayani)

Nora Fatehi recently grabbed headlines during her tour in the US along with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Aparshakti Khurana. 

On her Instagram account, Nora Fatehi also shared with her fans a montage containing moments from her performance in Dallas as a part of The Entertainers Tour. 

Nora Fatehi is a stunning performer and proved that when she also performed at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, along with Balqees, Rahma Riad, and Manal. The group performed “Light The Sky," leaving the audience in awe. 

