Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Nora Fatehi's new sizzling dance video breaks the internet

Most of the videos and photos shared by Nora Fatehi often go viral on the social media and now a video of the Bollywood actress has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Watch: Nora Fatehi's new sizzling dance video breaks the internet
Nora Fatehi stuns with her killer dance moves

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is well-known for her killer dance moves and bold fashion sense. It would not be wrong to say that Nora Fatehi has now become a popular face in Indian entertainment industry and she has earned a lot of popularity in the last five years or so.

Nora Fatehi is highly on Instagram and she keeps on sharing her photos and videos on Insta. Most of the videos and photos shared by Nora Fatehi often go viral on the social media and now a video of Nora Fatehi has gone viral.

The viral video is actually a combination of small clips of Nora Fatehi’s previous dance performances, including some clips of Nora Fatehi’s belly dance. It is a well-known fact that Nora Fatehi is a brilliant belly dancer. The latest post of Nora Fatehi is a promotional video for her upcoming North America tour with Akhsay Kumar, Disha Patani and other Bollywood stars.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has grabbed the attention of Nora Fatehi’s fans and they are taking to the comment section of the post to express their views. The video has received around 3 lakh likes so far. “As always amazing,” posted a user. “Nice Nora,” commented another user.

Nora Fatehi was recently in news for her dance video on ‘Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe’ song with Akshay Kumar.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 616 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.