Watch: Nora Fatehi's new sizzling dance video breaks the internet

Nora Fatehi stuns with her killer dance moves

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is well-known for her killer dance moves and bold fashion sense. It would not be wrong to say that Nora Fatehi has now become a popular face in Indian entertainment industry and she has earned a lot of popularity in the last five years or so.

Nora Fatehi is highly on Instagram and she keeps on sharing her photos and videos on Insta. Most of the videos and photos shared by Nora Fatehi often go viral on the social media and now a video of Nora Fatehi has gone viral.

The viral video is actually a combination of small clips of Nora Fatehi’s previous dance performances, including some clips of Nora Fatehi’s belly dance. It is a well-known fact that Nora Fatehi is a brilliant belly dancer. The latest post of Nora Fatehi is a promotional video for her upcoming North America tour with Akhsay Kumar, Disha Patani and other Bollywood stars.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has grabbed the attention of Nora Fatehi’s fans and they are taking to the comment section of the post to express their views. The video has received around 3 lakh likes so far. “As always amazing,” posted a user. “Nice Nora,” commented another user.

Nora Fatehi was recently in news for her dance video on ‘Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe’ song with Akshay Kumar.