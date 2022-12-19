Nora Fatehi burns the stage with her sizzling performance at FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony

Nora Fatehi at FIFA World Cup 2022/Twitter

Nora Fatehi literally 'lit the sky up' at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar with her breathtaking performance on the FIFA World Cup anthem Light The Sky. The Thank God actress set the stage on fire during the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022, performing the World Cup anthem.



Clad in a shiny outfit with lots of frills, the sizzling actress paired up her look with long lace stockings and shoes to complete her all-black attire. She crooned a portion of the anthem in English and Hindi as she sang and danced with a number of backup dancers dressed in white.

Her video from the last night has been trending on social media with her fans heaping praises on the actress. Prior to the performance, the 30-year-old actress had taken to Instagram to tease her look for the stage in a post captioned, "FIFA closing ceremony".

This was not the first time in this World Cup that Nora has given an electrifying performance. On December 1 in Doha, she performed at the FIFA Fan Festival where the actress grooved to several hit Bollywood tracks on the stage such as Saki Saki and Dilbar. Also, during her performance, the Street Dancer 3D actor waved the Indian flag and screamed Jai Hind. Although, she mistakenly held the Indian flag upside down on the stage and was brutally trolled for the same.



READ | Nora Fatehi gets brutally trolled for holding national flag 'upside down' during FIFA Fan Fest

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatehi will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film titled 100% alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shehnaaz Gill. The film, slated to release on Diwali next year, marks Sajid Khan's return to direction after nine years as his last film was the disaster Humshakals in 2014.