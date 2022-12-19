Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Nora Fatehi burns the stage with her sizzling performance at FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony

Nora Fatehi had earlier performed at the FIFA Fan Fest as part of the recently held FIFA World Cup festivities.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 09:46 AM IST

Nora Fatehi burns the stage with her sizzling performance at FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony
Nora Fatehi at FIFA World Cup 2022/Twitter

Nora Fatehi literally 'lit the sky up' at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar with her breathtaking performance on the FIFA World Cup anthem Light The Sky. The Thank God actress set the stage on fire during the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022, performing the World Cup anthem.

Clad in a shiny outfit with lots of frills, the sizzling actress paired up her look with long lace stockings and shoes to complete her all-black attire. She crooned a portion of the anthem in English and Hindi as she sang and danced with a number of backup dancers dressed in white.

Her video from the last night has been trending on social media with her fans heaping praises on the actress. Prior to the performance, the 30-year-old actress had taken to Instagram to tease her look for the stage in a post captioned, "FIFA closing ceremony".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Noriana Algeria Fangirl (@norianafangirl)

This was not the first time in this World Cup that Nora has given an electrifying performance. On December 1 in Doha, she performed at the FIFA Fan Festival where the actress grooved to several hit Bollywood tracks on the stage such as Saki Saki and Dilbar. Also, during her performance, the Street Dancer 3D actor waved the Indian flag and screamed Jai Hind. Although, she mistakenly held the Indian flag upside down on the stage and was brutally trolled for the same.

READ | Nora Fatehi gets brutally trolled for holding national flag 'upside down' during FIFA Fan Fest

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatehi will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film titled 100% alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shehnaaz Gill. The film, slated to release on Diwali next year, marks Sajid Khan's return to direction after nine years as his last film was the disaster Humshakals in 2014.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Nothing Ear (Stick) launched in India, here’s everything you need to know
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, celebs who became parents this year
World’s most dangerous plant that can torture, trigger suicidal thoughts: All you need to know about Gympie Gympie
Diwali 2022: Smart LED bulbs with Bluetooth speakers to enhance your decoration; priced under Rs 500
Raisin water health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include it in your daily diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Railways imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on IRCTC contractor for charging Rs 5 extra on a water bottle
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.