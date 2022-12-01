Nora Fatehi gets brutally trolled for holding national flag 'upside down' during FIFA Fan Fest

Nora Fatehi

Bollywood's sizzling queen Nora Fatehi made headlines for performing at FIFA World Cup, and she even made Indians proud by taking centerstage at FIFA Fan Fest. On Tuesday, Nora grooved to her recent chartbusters songs, Garmi, Saki Saki and Naach Mei Rani.

After setting the stage on fire, Nora got an Indian flag from the audience, and she decided to take her performance to next level by holding and waving the flag. Nora even said 'Jai Hind' and the crowd echoed with her. The videos from the event went viral, and fans praised Nora. However, there is a change of perception among the netizens, as the extended version of the performance revealed a major goof-up by Fatehi. There are videos circulating on the internet, where Nora held the flag upside down, and this left the netizens furious.

Check out the video

As soon as these videos got surfaced, many netizens demanded an apology from the Street Dancer star. A user wrote, "Bollywood ke chilgozo ka kamaal dekhiye antarashtriya sthar par ulta jhanda phera kar surkhiya bator rahe hai. #FIFAworldcup mein tirange ka apmaan" Another user wrote, "#NoraFatehi Maam,I'm a big fan of yours. You raised the IND_tricolo in honor of India on your live show, but before lifting it, keeping the tricolor on the ground hurts the sentiments of us Indians, & moreover you're holding the tricolor upside down. You've to apologise!!" A netizen added, "#NoraFatehi U made a honest mistake, we can see your don't mean to hold flag wrong way at all so your mistake should be forgiven..#jayhind."

Here are the reactions

After making headlines with her sizzling item numbers, Nora got full-fledged roles in films like Street Dancer 3D, and Bhuj- The Pride of India. She even won praise for making a special appearance in John Abraham's Batla House and Satyameva Jayate.