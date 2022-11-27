Search icon
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nora Fatehi gets teary-eyed as she recalls going through heartbreak while shooting Pachtaoge

After seeing Sriti Jha's performance on Pachtaoge, Nora Fatehi got emotional and recalled the time when she was shooting for the song.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 07:35 PM IST

Credit: tisha_o3/Instagram

Bollywood actress and one of India’s greatest danced Nora Fatehi, in a recent episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, got emotional after Sriti Jha danced to her song Pachtaoge. Teary-eyed Nora Fatehi recalled the time when she was shooting for Pachtaoge in 2019.

One of the fan pages shared this video in which Nora can be heard saying, “Sriti and Vivek, the performance you gave on my song, I could relate to it. When I filmed this song, I was going through a similar emotional situation, which I was able to use in my performance. This might not be your best performance in terms of dance, but it was emotional…”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bari Tisha (@tisha_o3)

For the unversed, Pachtage written by Jaani and sung by Arijit Singh was released in the year 2019. The song featured Vicky Kaushal and Prabh Uppal.

A few days ago, Nora Fatehi donned a beautiful black and white gown. She was looking mesmerising in her outfit while posing for the paps outside the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa set. Her video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

Earlier, Nora was denied to perform at the event in Dhaka, the capital city of the neighbouring nation Bangladesh. And the reason for the same will probably shock you! Bangladesh stopped the actress from her live performance due to the financial crunch as part of the austerity measures. The Ministry of Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh issued a notice on Monday, October 17, that denied Nora to perform "in view of the global situation and with the aim of maintaining the foreign exchange reserves". The performance had been organised by Women Leadership Corporation where Bhuj: The Pride of India actress was also supposed to give out certain awards.

Nora is currently judging the tenth season of dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. She also participated in the ninth season of the show, which was aired from July 2016 to January 2017. The actress ended up in tenth place in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 9.

