'Nice to see something that he felt for is followed through': Deepika Padukone on Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation

During an interaction, Deepika Padukone, who plays the role of an acid attack survivor in 'Chhapaak', spoke at length about Shah Rukh Khan's NGO Meer Foundation for acid attack survivors.

It was in 2013, Shah Rukh Khan founded Meer Foundation which is an NGO to rehabilitate burn and acid attack survivors. The women empowerment initiative by the superstar has helped many women. Shah Rukh makes sure to help them in every way and lead a normal life even after the horrendous incident which took place in their lives. He is often seen visiting them and spending quality time with them, listening to their problems and helping them out in every possible way.

Now, Deepika Padukone, in her upcoming film Chhapaak will be seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor named Matli. During an interaction with The Times of India, when the actor was asked about SRK's Meer Foundation, she stated, "I remember when we were shooting for Happy New Year or Chennai Express, Shah Rukh Khan used to say he wants to support acid attack survivors. He had already started doing it at an individual level and I think he has been doing it for years, he just never spoke about it. I think he has been financially supporting survivors at an individual level and I remember him mentioning to us that he would like to do this at a much larger level. And then, I haven’t seen him in a while."

Deepika went on to share, "It’s almost a coincidence that I started hearing about the Meer foundation almost around the same time when we started filming Chhapaak. Then, it made me feel like - Oh, wow! Something like this he would talk about has taken shape and is there in the form. It’s nice to see that something that he felt for and something that he believed in is followed through and that they do such incredible work."