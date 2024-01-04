Headlines

Netizens think Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol’s fight scene in Animal is copied from this Bollywood movie

Netizens think Sandeep Reddy Vanga copied the fight scene in Animal from Bobby Deol's 2001 film.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 09:59 PM IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor created a stir at the box office. Not only Ranbir, but Bobby Deol as villain also impressed the audience with his performance. Now, a video of one of Bobby Deol's old films is going viral on social media and netizens think the fight sequence in Animal is copied from this movie. 

Recently, a Reddit user shared a video of Bobby Deol's old movie wherein he can be seen fighting with Rahul Dev. The fight sequence in the movie reminded netizens of Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby's fight in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Netizens think Vanga 'copy-pasted' the fight sequence from Aashiq in Animal. 

Lord Bobby in parallel universe
byu/Samurai-named-Jack inBollyBlindsNGossip

One of the comments read, "I am 100% sure Vanga saw this before shooting/thinking about that Animal scene." Another user wrote, "Lord Bobby meets lord Rahul. I strongly believe Vanga is a lord Bobby fan. Aashiq was our animal back in the day." Another user wrote, "Vanga copy-pasted this...damn." Another user commented, "I knew it wasn’t deja vu!!!!!!! In the cinema, I kept thinking I’d seen this before!" 

Helmed by Indra Kumar, Aashiq stars Bobby Deol, Rahul Dev, and Karisma Kapoor. It is a remake of the Telugu movie Gulabi. The film also starred Johnny Lever, Anupam Kher, Nassir Khan, Mukesh Rishi, and Dina Pathak along with others in key roles. Written by Rajeev Kaul, the film turned out to be a flop at the box office. On the other hand, Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. 

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol along with Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Karnick, and others in key roles, the film collected Rs 895.4 crore at the box office and continues to roar in theatres. The film tells the story of a boy whose sole motive is to get the love of his father and he goes on a killing spree to find the person who attacked his father. However, in the end, he is still devoid of his father's love. 

