Netizens slam Alia Bhatt's 'racist' dialogue about China in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer - Check out tweets

A few hours ago, the much-anticipated trailer for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was released. The trailer has received a lot of attention, and Alia Bhatt's performance in it is undoubtedly one of the film's highlights. While the trailer is receiving positive feedback, one line is causing controversy. In one scene, Gangubai visits a dentist, who is from the North-East of India.

"Pura ka pura China mou mein ghusayega kya?" Gangu (Alia) responds as the doctor urges her to open her mouth wide. This dialogue has not gone over well with netizens, who are accusing it of being racist.

A Twitter user wrote, “Really liked the trailer of #GangubaiKathiawadi until the racist dialogue :) Bollywood will never change.” Another netizen tweeted, “’poora China muh mein daalega kya ?’ Of course, because the dentist is North Eastern so he is Chinese right? Racism and Xenophobia at its worst! #GangubaiKathiawadi.”

Take a look at the tweets here-

"poora China muh mein daalega kya ?"



Of course, because the dentist is North Eastern so he is Chinese right ?



Racism and Xenophobia at its worst!#GangubaiKathiawadi pic.twitter.com/fGMXC3djpe February 4, 2022

#GangubaiKathiawadiTrailer is both racist and transophobic. It's going to be one of the worst creations of Slb. — (@KarmaStrikesAll) February 4, 2022

komedi is when racism and the more racist you are the more komedi it is#GangubaiKathiawadiTrailer pic.twitter.com/CsadMLVxo8 — (@gareebkhusrau) February 4, 2022

Really liked the trailer of #GangubaiKathiawadi until the racist dialogue Bollywood will never change — (@muskaanxsmile) February 4, 2022

Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa also star in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada are producing the film (Pen Studios). On February 25, 2022, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' which will have its highly anticipated global premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, will be released in theatres. Gangubai Kathiawadi will be distributed in all international markets outside of India by Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures International.

The period drama stars Alia in the lead character of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and revered madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s, and is based from one of the chapters of acclaimed author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai.'