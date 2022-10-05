Navya Nanda reveals where she draws the line on unfiltered conversations with nani Jaya, mom Shweta | Exclusive

Navya Naveli Nanda-Jaya Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan Nanda/PR handout

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who is the co-founder of a women-centric health tech company Ara Health and the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit working with women, has been the talk of the town ever since she announced her podcast What The Hell Navya by IVM Podcasts.

For the first time ever, three generations of Bachchans -- Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda, have come together for unfiltered conversations about financial independence, career, love, parenting, friendship, and more and you get to be a fly on the wall! Interesting, isn't it?

The three independent, opinionated women bond over similarities, squabble over their differences - but end up getting along. Somehow.

"The idea behind this pan generational show was to highlight our relationships with our moms and grandmoms. The idea was to get three different perspectives on some of the most important questions that plague us as women/girls. This show is a tribute to all the mums and grandmums out there," said Kavita Rajwade, Cofounder, IVM Podcasts to DNA when we asked her about the idea behind getting the three generations of Bachchans together for a podcast. Kavita added, "The challenge was to find commonality in their rather busy calendars. Other than that we kept it easy from a structure and format perspective."

Meanwhile, we at DNA also spoke to Navya Naveli Nanda to know more about the idea behind What The Hell Navya. Below are some excerpts:

Q. Why did you choose to do a podcast? Also, what was the idea behind naming it What The Hell Navya?

Navya: Podcasts are a growing medium to consume content. We chose it because I think it is a medium that allows you to be completely authentic, and transparent. It is a very raw form of storytelling, and that's exactly what we were looking for when trying to put this show together. The reason behind the name? It is something that I hear from my mom and nani on a daily basis, and it even came up very often while we were recording, so it was the most obvious choice.

Q. With the emergence of OTT platforms and cinema, how tough do you think it is to engage the audience through a complete audio medium like a podcast?

Navya: I think the complete audio experience allowed us to be very true and honest about what we were saying. Sometimes we even forgot that there was a mic in the room, we would talk very freely and openly!

Q. Since in your podcast you've said that you will be discussing some serious and some not-so-serious topics with your nani and mom, where do you draw the line with them? What are some of the things you think you can't discuss with them unfiltered and things that you think you must get their opinion on?

Navya: I think the three of us have a very open equation with one another where we are free to talk about many things. We respect each other enough to know when to draw the line in terms of what we say, but we are also open to hearing each other's different points of view. What I enjoyed getting their opinion on was the topics of financial independence, and working women, because they have had years of experience dealing with this.

Q. What is the one major difference/similarity between your equation with your mother and your mom's equation with your nani?

Navya: There isn't much of a difference, the three of us are extremely close. My mum and nani are both people who I go to for advice and guidance on absolutely everything and anything in my life.

Q. One of the main topics that will be discussed on your podcast is financial independence. How much does it mean to you?

Navya: It means a lot. In the last 2 years of working, and running my own startup is when I really understood the meaning of financial independence and got to experience it as well. It's a very empowering feeling, it also makes you feel very confident.

Q. The best piece of financial advice you got from your nani and mom?

Navya: That I should always be able to take care of myself, with my own finances. That I shouldn’t be dependent on anyone for anything when it comes to money!

Q. Any upcoming episode that you are eager for the listeners to hear?

Navya: I'm excited for them to listen to the episode where we have spoken about stereotypes. It's a really interesting topic of discussion, and we had a good time recording that as well because we had a lot to say.

Q. One quality from both your nani and mother you would like to have?

Navya: I can't choose one from each, but I would want to take away the confidence and independence from both of them!