Mohit Suri has interesting reaction to reports of Shraddha Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra starring in 'Malang 2'

It was being reported that Shraddha Kapoor might play the female lead in Mohit Suri's upcoming directorial, Malang. The first instalment which released this year had Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead roles. In the climax of the film, there was a phone call which was similar to the voice of Shraddha. This led to the foundation of Malang 2.

Now as per latest reports, it's being said that Sidharth Roy Kapur, who worked with Mohit and Shraddha in Ek Villain might star in Malang 2. However, Mohit reacted to the portal's report by tweeting, "Huh?"

Writer Aseem Arrora also replied to Mohit by writing, "Who feeds these news scoops about you? Inside job"

To which Mohit replied, "Inside sources !! In offices !! During COVID !! Interesting an"

Check out their conversation below:

Meanwhile, talking about Sidharth's involvement in Malang 2, a source told a portal, "Sidharth is on top of their list. They are waiting for the lockdown to get over to pitch it to him. Mohit has just finished the script and since he has a good relationship with Sid, he will take it forward from here."

On the other hand, Mohit also has Ek Villain 2 starring John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The announcement was made earlier this year which made Ek Villain fans' excitement to another level.

Thus, Mohit is currently working for sequels of his two instalments Ek Villain and Malang.