Meet woman who decides what Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kiara, Tamannaah wear; often lies to stars because...

Stylist Shaleena Nathani decided what top stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Tamannaah Bhatia wear.

The top stars of the country are trendsetters in fashion too. Wht they wear today, becomes the fashion tomorrow. Given their fashion icon status, the top film stars of the country are quite particular about what they wear. And if you thought the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Kiara Advani dress themselves, you are sadly mistaken. Their wardrobe is controlled by one woman, who alone decides what they wear.

Meet stylist Shaleena Nathani, who dresses top Bollywood stars

Shaleena Nathani is a leading fashion stylist, best known as the personal stylist of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Shaleena, who is also a fashion consultant and athleisure model, was interested in fashion but did not see it as a profession. As per her bio on Stylectory, it was after her internship at a fashion magazine that she was sucked into this world. She is now the stylist of not just Shah Rukh and Deepika but also other top stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Radhike Apte. As per Bollywood Shaadis, Shaleena charges anywhere between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1 lakh per shift from her celebrity clients.

Why Shaleena Nathani lies to Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview, Shaleena had revealed that a stylist’s job is not straightforward. Sometimes, she even has to trick the star into wearing what she wants because it is good for the star. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Shaleena revealed that Shah Rukh does not like dark colours so whenever she decided a dark blue or black attire for him, she lies to him and says it is a light colour. She said she does it because dark colours look good on the actor’s olive skin. In the same interview, Shaleen revealed that there are several brands in SRK’s wardrobe that are not available in India.