Meet popular mehendi artist, whose clientele includes Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Deepika, Katrina, Alia, she charges...

"I don’t charge for celebrity weddings. They pay me according to their wishes and it has always been more than expected," Veena Nagda further said.

When it comes to weddings in Bollywood, brides swear by mehendi artist Veena Nadga for her intricate designs and exquisite artistry. Currently, she is one of the most sought-after mehendi artists in Bollywood and her clientele includes Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Natasha Dalal, among others.

In a 2021 interview, Veena was quoted by Jagran TV as saying, "As for my normal charges, for the bride, it starts from Rs 3,000 to Rs 7,000 rupees, and includes both hands and feet. For guests, it is Rs 50 to Rs 75 per hand."

According to reports, Veena was born into a middle-class family. She completed her SSC, but she wasn’t allowed to pursue further studies. She then started doing embroideries on sarees and practiced applying mehndi.

After mastering the art, Veena started applying mehendi at high-profile parties. She was then one day invited to the Ambani house but her big break came after she applied mehendi at veteran actor Sanjay Khan’s daughter Farah Khan Ali's wedding.

She was then booked for Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s wedding. There, Dimple Kapadia booked her for Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s wedding.

She also went on to become a part of Karisma Kapoor, Farha Khan, and Zyaed Khan’s respective weddings as well.

Sonam Kapoor’s mother Sunita Kapoor also calls her over every year on Karva Chauth for mehendi.

Veena Nagda has also applied mehendi on actors for movies, including Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Ghum, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum, Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani and more recently Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Dreamgirl 2.