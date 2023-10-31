Meet popular mehendi artist, whose clientele includes Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Deepika, Katrina, Alia, she charges...

Headlines

India's most expensive film was a huge box office failure, made only Rs 31 crore, director quit filmmaking in grief

12th Fail box office collection day 4: Vikrant Massey's film sees amazing growth, earns more on first Monday than Friday

Maratha reservation stir: Situation under control in Beed, 49 people arrested

He believes in real hard work: Sudha Murty defends Narayana Murthy’s ‘70 hours a week’ remark

Meet man who earned Rs 6.5 crore salary at Facebook, not from IIT, NIT, quit after few years due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

12th Fail box office collection day 4: Vikrant Massey's film sees amazing growth, earns more on first Monday than Friday

Maratha reservation stir: Situation under control in Beed, 49 people arrested

He believes in real hard work: Sudha Murty defends Narayana Murthy’s ‘70 hours a week’ remark

8 most-awaited South Indian films set to release in 2024

Ballon d'Or 2023: List of award winners 

From Jawan to Leo, most awaited OTT releases in November 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Aakash Chopra On Controversy Around Babar Azam's Captaincy & Players Not Getting Paid | World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Isha-Abhishek-Samarth's love triangle drama keeps viewers hooked

Dangerous rocket attack between Lebanon and Israel flare-up the night sky amid the Gaza conflict!

Once busiest Indian actor, this star signed 70 films after back-to-back blockbusters, hasn't given solo hit in 25 years

Matthey Perry's Friends co-stars Jennifer, David, Matt, Lisa, Courteney mourn his loss: 'We are all utterly devastated'

Kartik Aaryan clears the air on video showing him campaigning for Congress for Madhya Pradesh elections

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Meet popular mehendi artist, whose clientele includes Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Deepika, Katrina, Alia, she charges...

"I don’t charge for celebrity weddings. They pay me according to their wishes and it has always been more than expected," Veena Nagda further said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

When it comes to weddings in Bollywood, brides swear by mehendi artist Veena Nadga for her intricate designs and exquisite artistry. Currently, she is one of the most sought-after mehendi artists in Bollywood and her clientele includes Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Natasha Dalal, among others.

In a 2021 interview, Veena was quoted by Jagran TV as saying, "As for my normal charges, for the bride, it starts from Rs 3,000 to Rs 7,000 rupees, and includes both hands and feet. For guests, it is Rs 50 to Rs 75 per hand." 

"I don’t charge for celebrity weddings. They pay me according to their wishes and it has always been more than expected," Veena Nagda further said.

According to reports, Veena was born into a middle-class family. She completed her SSC, but she wasn’t allowed to pursue further studies. She then started doing embroideries on sarees and practiced applying mehndi. 

After mastering the art, Veena started applying mehendi at high-profile parties. She was then one day invited to the Ambani house but her big break came after she applied mehendi at veteran actor Sanjay Khan’s daughter Farah Khan Ali's wedding. 

She was then booked for Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s wedding. There, Dimple Kapadia booked her for Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s wedding.

She also went on to become a part of Karisma Kapoor, Farha Khan, and Zyaed Khan’s respective weddings as well. 

Sonam Kapoor’s mother Sunita Kapoor also calls her over every year on Karva Chauth for mehendi.

Veena Nagda has also applied mehendi on actors for movies, including Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Ghum, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum, Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani and more recently Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Dreamgirl 2.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 tips for staying hydrated throughout the day

PAK vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Match 31

Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan penalized with 20 percent match fee deduction, here's why

Andhra train accident: Death toll rises to 13, rescue operations underway

Watch: MS Dhoni sings his favourite Bollywood song in viral video, netizens say...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE