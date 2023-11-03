Meet woman whose father was once a Bollywood star, disappeared suddenly, she is now working as a...

Raj Kiran is known for playing the role of Ravi Verma in the seminal hit Karz, which made him a known face but also typecast him as a romantic lead. Karz also starred Rishi Kapoor in the lead role.

Being a Bollywood star comes with a whole lot of perks including fame but there is also a lot of baggage that comes with it. Many Bollywood actors lead a comfortable life when they witness success but later are unable to live such a charmed life. Many, in fact, found it difficult to sustain themselves once the success faded. One such name was Raj Kiran, once a successful name in the Bollywood films of the 80s, and now, untraceable.

Today, we will tell you about Raj Kiran's lesser-known daughter Rishika Mahtani who is a a small business owner of a jewelry brand named RishFine. Rishika Mahtani is also married to Ravi Shah, who according to his Instagram account, lives in Chicago.

Rishika Mahtani grabbed headlines when she was in search of her father Raj Kiran.

After his career declined, Raj Kiran went into depression and faced some domestic crises as well. In the early 2000s, he was admitted to Byculla Mental asylum in Mumbai. From then on, the actor disappeared.

Years later, his former friend Deepti Naval appealed to people on Facebook, looking to find him. She said she had heard he was driving a cab in New York. In 2011, his Karz co-star Rishi Kapoor said that he had heard from Raj’s brother that he was in a mental asylum in Atlanta.

However, Raj Kiran’s daughter denied this and said that the family is still looking for him. The actor’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

Rishika Mahtani is still looking for her father but otherwise, has moved on in life. She runs a successful business now and is married to the man of her dreams.

