Meet Swaroop Sampat, Miss India, leading TV actress of 90s and Paresh Rawal's wife, know their filmy love story

Paresh Rawal's wife, actress Swaroop Sampat

Paresh Rawal is celebrating his 67th birthday today (May 30). The actor is married to popular Indian actress Swaroop Sampat who was also crowned Miss India in 1979. The actress has been a part of several hit films and television shows and her love story is also no less than a Bollywood film's plot.

Who is Swaroop Sampat?

Born on November 3, 1958, Swaroop Sampat is an Indian actress who is best known for her roles in movies like Naram Garam and Nakhuda and television series like Yeh Jo Zindagi Hai. Swaroop is a Ph.D. holder who did her thesis on using drama to enhance life skills in children with learning disabilities from the University of Worcester.

Swaroop Sampat Miss India

The actress participated in the Miss India contest in 1979 and after winning the crown she also represented India at Miss Universe too.

Swaroop Sampat Career

The actress worked in theatre before spreading her magic on the big screen with films like Naram Garam, Nakhuda, Himmatwala, and Karishma. The actress rose to fame after her role in the famous television series Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi.

Other than films, The actress has also worked in television series like Yeh Duniya Gazab Ki, All the Best, Shanti, and more.

Swaroop and Paresh Rawal

Swaroop and Paresh Rawal’s love story is no less than a Bollywood film. The duo used to study in different colleges and the day Paresh saw Swaroop, he announced that he is going to marry her. Talking about their first meeting in an interview, Swaroop told that they met in an intercollege competition, and in the first meeting, he said, he will marry her. When Paresh told his friend about Swaroop, he told him that she was the daughter of the boss of the company he worked in and even that didn’t bother Paresh.

The couple dated each other for 12 years (1975 to 1987) and then got married. The couple has been happily married for 36 years now and also has two sons, Aditya and Anirudh.