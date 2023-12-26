Meet superstar who worked with Sharmila Tagore, loved Rekha, never found love, one mistake led to...

In the 70s, Vinod Mehra was in the headlines more for his personal life and his affairs and marriage than for his career. Despite his strong performance, he got only second lead roles in films.

There is a famous Bollywood actor who won the hearts of millions of people with his innocent looks. He did many films in his career in which his work was highly appreciated. Even though his career was short, it was brilliant. In his two-decade career, he worked in more than 100 films but one mistake never allowed him to become a superstar.

Many such actors in the film industry have worked brilliantly in their careers. They won the hearts of fans with every character they played, but they did not get the success they deserved in their career. Something similar happened with a well-known actor in Hindi cinema. He could never become a superstar despite doing many hit films in his career.

The actor of Hindi cinema who has worked in many memorable films in his career but was unable to become a superstar is none other than Vinod Mehra, a well-known actor of the 70s.

With his natural acting style, simplicity on his face, polite smile, and shining eyes, Vinod Mehra has played many such characters that became quite famous. Actor, director, and producer Vinod Mehra has entertained his fans a lot with his simplicity. Despite appearing in powerful roles in many films, he always remained as the second lead. He could never become a superstar as a lead hero.

In the 70s, Vinod Mehra was in the headlines more for his personal life and his affairs and marriage than for his career. Despite his strong performance, he got only second lead roles in films. Even if he ever got the lead role in films, his character was changed or he was seen in a side role despite being the lead. He mostly worked as a second lead, this one mistake of his never allowed him to become a superstar.

In his entire acting journey, Vinod Mehra worked in more than 100 films like 'Amar Prem', 'Ghar', 'Jaani Dushman', and 'Naukar Biwi Ka'. Despite being handsome and talented, he did not get the status he deserved. His stories of 3 failed marriages, 2 extramarital affairs, and rumours of his marriage with Rekha are still potent to this day.

It has been claimed in many media reports that Vinod Mehra had secretly married Rekha but their relationship did not last long. It is also said that Vinod Mehra's mother did not like Rekha, this was also the reason for their relationship getting spoiled, however, there is no proof of this marriage. At the same time, Rekha had also called such news rumours.

One of the most memorable roles of Vinod Mehra is when he played the role of Sharmila Tagore's onscreen son in the superhit film 'Amar Prem' released in 1972, also starring Rajesh Khanna. In this film, the child whom the actress raised and loved like her son grows up to become Vinod Mehra. His character was liked a lot in this film. Vinod Mehra died of a heart attack on October 30, 1990. He was only 45 years of age.