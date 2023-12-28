Meet superstar who worked on Sholay, taking Rs 150 crore fee for his next film, its not Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra

As per media reports, Kamal Haasan has a staggering net worth of Rs 700 crore. On the work front, apart from 'Indian 2', Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

Many people have tried to achieve success and stardom in Bollywood, however, there are only a few celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Dharmendra, Mohanlal, among others who have been able to sustain it. These actors have not only seen the heights of success but have also adapted to the world of films with the changing times.

Naturally, for all their work, these actors also charge a huge amount of money for their performances in each film. Today, we will tell you about a 68-year-old Indian actor, who was part of director Ramesh Sippy's iconic film 'Sholay', starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, who is now charging Rs 150 crore for his next film.

Here, we are talking about none other than veteran actor and South superstar Kamal Haasan. During the San Diego Comic-Con, the actor revealed that he worked as an assistant director on the sets of 'Sholay'. "For those who remember Sholay with nostalgia, I was an assistant director and I couldn’t sleep that night when I saw Sholay. First, I hated the film so much, I hated the filmmaker even more. And I had the opportunity of working with that great filmmaker and I told him that that was my reaction when I saw the film," he said at the event which was also attended by 'Kalki 2898 AD' co-star Prabhas, director Nag Ashwin, and producer Aswani Dutt.

As per News18, Kamal Haasan is currently working on the sequel of 'Indian' with S Shankar, and for this action thriller, he is charging a whopping Rs 150 crore.

Touted as one of the biggest movies of 2024, 'Indian 2' will also feature Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Gulshan Grover and others in key roles.

As per media reports, Kamal Haasan has a staggering net worth of Rs 700 crore. On the work front, apart from 'Indian 2', Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Reports state that he has charged Rs 40 crore for the film.

For the unversed, Kamal Haasan made his acting debut as a child artist with the 1960 movie 'Kalathoor Kannamma' and has worked on more than 230 projects in his career.