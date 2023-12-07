Meet star kid who plays Bobby Deol's second wife in Animal, both parents were actors, is beauty queen from...

The actress playing Bobby Deol's second wife in Animal is the daughter of two actors and a beauty queen herself.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has taken the nation by storm. The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role, also features an ensemble cast. While the film has courted controversy for its violence and alleged misogyny, the performances have been praised. And one might assume that Ranbir is the only star kid in the cast. But that is not so. There is another, albeit with less illustrious actor parents.

The star kid cast opposite Bobby Deol in Animal

Bobby Deol plays the antagonist Abrar in Animal. His character has three wives, who appear in the film for a couple of scenes. The second of his wives is played by London-based Pakistani actress Shafina Shah. While Shafina appears in Animal in only a handful of scenes, her appearance and performance have been praised, particularly her interactions with Bobby and his other ‘wives’.

Who is Shafina Shah, a star kid?

Shafina Shah is the daughter of an Indian man and a Pakistani woman. Incidentally, both his parents were actors themselves, making her a second-generation performer. In a report in The Namal, Shafina spoke about her background. “I was born in London. My mother who is Pathan was born in Kohat, Pakistan then she moved to the UK. My late father was from Bootwada, India who moved to the UK and became a well-known British actor for his time. Both my parents were actors and met through the industry,” she said.

Shafina’s father Haji Ismail Raj Muhammad Patel was better known by his screen name Raj Patel. Her mother Atiya Shah was also an actress in Pakistan. Shafina followed in their footsteps becoming an actress, model, and TV presenter.

Shafina Shah, the beauty queen

While Shafina began acting years ago, appearing in Pakistani film Lahore to London and also appearing in an ad with Shah Rukh Khan, she recently made news by winning a beauty pageant. Earlier in 2023, Shafina was crowned Miss Pakistan World 2023, which means she will be representing the country at the Miss World pageant next year.

About Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor along with Bobby, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor. The film was released in theatres on December 1.