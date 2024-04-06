Meet Salman, Aamir’s heroine, who became star with debut film, left acting after 20 consecutive flops, she’s now…

Twitter
Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 07:03 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Actress who gave hits with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan
Becoming a star is what every actor dreams of and some even get success with their first film, however, maintaining that stardom then becomes a task. One such actress, who became star with debut film, later quit Bollywood after consecutive flops. 

The actress we are talking about has given hits with superstars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and more, however, after one film, her career took a wrong turn. She is none other than Ayesha Jhulka. 

Ayesha Jhulka was supposed to start her career with Sunny Deol’s Narshima, however, she got replaced by Urmila Matondkar because of her differences with Producer Kumar Mangat. Later, she made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Kurbaan. 

The film turned out to be a massive box office success making her a star overnight. In fact, it was because of this film that Ayesha got her second hit alongside Aamir Khan in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. The actress continued to flourish in Bollywood with films like Khiladi, Mashook, Balma, Kohra, Meherbaan, Rang, Waqt Hamara Hai and Sangram, that took Ayesha Jhulka’s career to a new height. 

However, at the peak of her career,   Ayesha Jhulka signed a film after which her career started declining. In 1993, the actress was seen sharing the screen with Mithun Chakraborty in Dalaal. The film was massive box office flop and after that Ayesha gave only 2 hits in her career and most of her films were flops. 

After Dalaal, her films like Kaise Kaise Rishte, Aulad Ke Dushman, Maha Shaktishali, Ekka Raja Rani, Brahma and Apne Dam Par were back to back flops untill she gave a hig with Masoom. After her hit Chachi 420, the actress gave 20 consecutive flops, Deewana Hoon Par Pagal Nahin, Dand-Nayak, Barood, Sar Utha Ke Jiyo, Mafia Raja, Himmatwala, Kahani Kismet Ki, Phool Aur Aaj, Hote Hote Pyaar Ho Gaya, Kohram, Sar Aankhon Par, Shikaar, Hadh, Censor, Amma, Aanch, Run, Kuchh Toh Gadbad Hai, Socha Na Tha, Double Cross and more. Her last film, Genius, in 2018 was also a big flop after which she quit Bollywood. 

The actress hasn’t appeared in any of the film till now, however, she did make her comeback to acting in 2022 with the series Hush and then also starred in the web series Happy Family: Conditions Apply.

