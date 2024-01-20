Meet popular director who made 33 films, only 4 were hits, 29 were super flop, not Ram Gopal Varma

Vikram Bhatt started his career in the year 1992 with the film ‘Jaanam’. Vikram's debut film was a big flop at the box office. After this, films like ‘Madhosh’, ‘Gunehgar’, and ‘Bambai Ka Babu’ were made. But, these four films, including 'Jaanam', were huge flops at the box office.

If we talk about the best horror films of Bollywood, the name of the film 'Raaz' released in 2002, will come first. People appreciated this film by Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu a lot. 'Raaz' was also a super hit at the box office. Vikram Bhatt directed this supernatural horror film which is widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian horror movies ever.

Vikram Bhatt, who is known as the master of horror films, has directed more than 33 films in his career. Vikram Bhatt, who has directed 4 times more films than Karan Johar, has also been quite unlucky in his career. Out of his 33 films, only 4 films of Vikram Bhatt have become hits. Most of the other films have failed at the box office. Vikram Bhatt has directed films like 'Ghulam', '1920', and 'Deewane Huye Pagal'.

Vikram Bhatt started his career in the year 1992 with the film ‘Jaanam’. Vikram's debut film was a big flop at the box office. After this, films like ‘Madhosh’, ‘Gunehgar’, and ‘Bambai Ka Babu’ were made. But, these four films, including 'Jaanam', were huge flops at the box office. After this, the film 'Fareb' was released in 1996 which gave Vikram Bhatt the first hit film of his career. In 1998, Aamir Khan starrer 'Ghulam' was also successful at the box office.

But the film 'Raaz' gave the most success to Vikram Bhatt. This horror film released in the year 2002, was a super hit. Along with this, Bollywood also got one of its best horror films. With this film, Bipasha Basu's career also peaked and she became a star. After 'Raaz', Vikram Bhatt gave 11 consecutive flop films.

Till now, in his 32 years of career, Vikram Bhatt has directed more than 33 films. But out of these, only 4 films have been hits. Apart from this, about 29 films were either super flop or average. Despite giving so many flop films, Vikram Bhatt is called the 'King of Horror'. Vikram Bhatt has given many great horror films to Bollywood. Among these, '1920' was also a great film. This film was also successful at the box office.