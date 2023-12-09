Meet man who is son-in-law of a superstar, runs Rs 7014 crore business, know his connection to Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena

Nikhil Nanda is the son of industrialist Rajan Nanda and his wife Ritu Nanda who is the daughter of Raj Kapoor. Born in 1974 in Delhi, Nikhil attended the prestigious Doon School in Dehradun.

The Bachchan family is currently in the headlines as Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's son Agastya Nanda made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The entire family was present to attend the movie premiere, which included the rarely-seen Nikhil Nanda, Agastya's father. Today, we will tell you all about Nikhil Nanda.

Nikhil Nanda is not a part of the entertainment industry but has close ties to it. He is the late Raj Kapoor’s grandson, the first cousin of Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, and is also related to the family of Amitabh Bachchan as he is married to his daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Nikhil Nanda is the son of industrialist Rajan Nanda and his wife Ritu Nanda who is the daughter of Raj Kapoor. Born in 1974 in Delhi, Nikhil attended the prestigious Doon School in Dehradun and went on to study business management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

In 1997, Nikhil Nanda tied the knot with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan. Nikhil and Shweta have two children – daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya Nanda.

Nikhil Nanda’s paternal grandfather Har Prasad Nanda founded Escorts Limited in 1944. After his death, Nikhil’s father Rajan ran the company. In 2005, Nikhil began working at th Escorts Group as the Chief Operating Officer, after which he was promoted to Joint Managing Director and eventually Managing Director (MD).

In 2018, he was appointed Chairman of the company.

Escorts Group – now known as Escorts Kubota Limited – is a conglomerate that is active in the agricultural machinery, automotive, and engineering sectors. In 2021, the Economic Times reported that the company has a revenue of Rs 7014 crore ($880 million).

