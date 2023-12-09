Meet man who is son-in-law of a superstar, runs Rs 7014 crore business, know his connection to Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena

Headlines

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Munawar Faruqui-Mannara Chopra trying hard to be Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill

Watch: Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga mobbed, gets stuck in parking lot in US

Who is Akbaruddin Owaisi, AIMIM MLA who is appointed as Pro-tem speaker of Telangana Assembly

Visualizing tomorrow - Dwith Chenna on expanding scope of Computer Vision

Amid separation rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, did Amitabh Bachchan unfollow Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Netizens react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Munawar Faruqui-Mannara Chopra trying hard to be Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill

Watch: Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga mobbed, gets stuck in parking lot in US

Visualizing tomorrow - Dwith Chenna on expanding scope of Computer Vision

Vitamin B12: 10 signs, symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency

Kumbhalgarh fort: All you need to know about the 'Great wall of India'

India’s 8 biggest railway stations with most platforms

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Dunki Trailer Review: SRK promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, packed with humour

Sreesanth Vs Gambhir: Former Indian pacer gets legal notice by LLC commissioner over 'fixer' row

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this prestigious school, annual fees will leave you in splits

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Munawar Faruqui-Mannara Chopra trying hard to be Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill

Meet man who is son-in-law of a superstar, runs Rs 7014 crore business, know his connection to Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena

Fans share Shah Rukh's video on refusing to do film glorifying bad guy amid Animal controversy: 'Difference between...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet man who is son-in-law of a superstar, runs Rs 7014 crore business, know his connection to Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena

Nikhil Nanda is the son of industrialist Rajan Nanda and his wife Ritu Nanda who is the daughter of Raj Kapoor. Born in 1974 in Delhi, Nikhil attended the prestigious Doon School in Dehradun.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Bachchan family is currently in the headlines as Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's son Agastya Nanda made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The entire family was present to attend the movie premiere, which included the rarely-seen Nikhil Nanda, Agastya's father. Today, we will tell you all about Nikhil Nanda. 

Nikhil Nanda is not a part of the entertainment industry but has close ties to it. He is the late Raj Kapoor’s grandson, the first cousin of Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, and is also related to the family of Amitabh Bachchan as he is married to his daughter Shweta Bachchan. 

Nikhil Nanda is the son of industrialist Rajan Nanda and his wife Ritu Nanda who is the daughter of Raj Kapoor. Born in 1974 in Delhi, Nikhil attended the prestigious Doon School in Dehradun and went on to study business management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

In 1997, Nikhil Nanda tied the knot with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan. Nikhil and Shweta have two children – daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya Nanda.

Nikhil Nanda’s paternal grandfather Har Prasad Nanda founded Escorts Limited in 1944. After his death, Nikhil’s father Rajan ran the company. In 2005, Nikhil began working at th Escorts Group as the Chief Operating Officer, after which he was promoted to Joint Managing Director and eventually Managing Director (MD). 

In 2018, he was appointed Chairman of the company. 

Escorts Group – now known as Escorts Kubota Limited – is a conglomerate that is active in the agricultural machinery, automotive, and engineering sectors. In 2021, the Economic Times reported that the company has a revenue of Rs 7014 crore ($880 million).

READ | Meet Bollywood actor who is known as young Amitabh Bachchan, became a superstar, quit acting, is now...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WhatsApp rolls out new ‘View Once’ feature, share sensitive information with single use voice message

PM Modi tops list of most popular global leaders again with 76% rating: Survey

Google introduces Gemini GenAI model for highly complex tasks

Educational qualifications of Rs 1663000 crore Reliance Industries' board: Mukesh Ambani, Akash, Isha Ambani, others

Animal box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses Rs 350-crore mark, mints Rs 23.50 crore on 2nd Friday

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE