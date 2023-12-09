Headlines

Bollywood

Meet Bollywood actor who is known as young Amitabh Bachchan, became a superstar, quit acting, is now...

This actor, who hails from Delhi, had no connection whatsoever with the film industry, but fate took him to the film industry. Master Mayur's mother was a famous writer and journalist, who used to take interviews of film stars.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 08:28 AM IST

If you have seen Amitabh Bachchan's films like 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar' and 'Laawaris', then you will remember the famous child actor who played Amitabh Bachchan's childhood roles in most of his films. He was the highest-paid child artist of the 70s-80s. He became popular by playing the role of Abhimanyu in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharata', but stayed away from acting at the peak of his career. Today, he earns crores of rupees from his business.

The child artist made his debut with the 1978 film 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'. He became famous in the film industry by the name Master Mayur, but his real name is Mayur Raj Verma. This actor, who hails from Delhi, had no connection whatsoever with the film industry, but fate took him to the film industry. Master Mayur's mother was a famous writer and journalist, who used to take interviews of film stars.

Mayur Raj Verma's mother wanted her son to earn a name in the world of acting. According to media reports, once when she came to interview Prakash Mehra, the director told her that he was looking for a child actor for the childhood role of Amitabh Bachchan, who was somewhat similar to him in appearance. Master Mayur's mother started mentioning her son. After seeing the photo, Prakash Mehra offered the film 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar' to Master Mayur.

Master Mayur's very first film became a hit and he started getting offers for dozens of films. He became popular among the audience with the name 'Young Amitabh'. The film 'Laawaris' made him more famous. He became the highest-paid child artist of that era. He further appeared in a dozen films including 'Love in Goa', 'Sharabi', and 'Kanoon Apna Apna'.

When BR Chopra noticed his acting, he cast him for the role of Abhimanyu in his TV show 'Mahabharata'. He became so popular with this role that the audience started seeing him as a future superstar, but he had other plans for the future. People were surprised as to where and why he disappeared so suddenly.

When Mayur Raj Verma was at the peak of his acting career, he decided to do business. He was married to famous chef Noori, with whom he has two children. He left India and settled in Wales, where he expanded his business. Along with his wife, he runs a restaurant named 'Indiana', based on which he was able to make wealth worth billions. Apart from this he also has some other businesses.

