Meet actress who is in headlines for nude, intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, once did side roles, now she...

This young actress has grabbed headlines for her 'secret' role in Animal which includes a viral intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has not just broken box office records in its opening weekend but also started frenetic debates about its violence, misogyny and intimate sequences. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been feted by fans as is apparent by its Rs 200-crore opening but has also faced flak for some scenes. One such track involves Ranbir’s character cheating on his wife (played by Rashmika Mandanna) with a character named Zoya. The intimate sequences featuring Zoya and Rannvijay (Ranbir) have been the talk of the town since the film released.

Meet Tripti Dimri, Animal’s other heroine

Animal had been promoted with Ranbir, Rashmika, as well as Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. But Tripti’s presence in it had been kept under wraps, barring a stray shot in the trailer. Prior to the release, even the actress said that the reason behind that was a carefully thought-out promotional strategy. After the release, however, Tripti’s part in the film has been discussed heavily on social media. One of her and Ranbir’s intimate scenes where both are in the nude, has even gone viral online.

Tripti Dimri’s films and career so far

Tripti, born in 1994 in Uttarakhand, first appeared on the big screen in Sridevi’s final film Mom in a supporting role in 2017. In a blink-and-you-miss it role, she played one of Sajal Ali’s friends. The actress did aslightly bigger role the same year in Poster Boys. However, it was with the 2018 release Laila Majnu that she first got noticed. Tripti has since then starred in two critically-acclaimed Netflix films – Bulbbul and Qala – both directed by Anvitaa Dutt and both featuring her in the titular role. The actress even won her first (and only) Filmfare Award for her performance in Bulbbul.

Tripti Dimri’s upcoming films

The young actress has two more films lined up for release, both of which will be hitting the screens in 2024. The first is Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal, followed by Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, alongside Rajkummar Rao.