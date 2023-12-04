Animal box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor film continues to roar, crosses Rs 200-crore mark in India

Headlines

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 06:28 AM IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal finally hit the theatres on December 1. The film created a stir at the box office and became Ranbir’s biggest opener. The film continues to roar at the box office and the positive response from the audience is reflected in its collection. The film has now crossed the Rs 200-crore mark on its opening weekend. 
 
As per the data provided by the industry tracker, Sacnilk, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal collected Rs 63.8 crore on day 1, 66.27 crore on day 2, and is likely to earn Rs 72.50 crore on Day 3. Which will make the total Rs 202.57 crore in India. Animal had an overall 79.05% Hindi Occupancy and an overall 64.61% Telugu Occupancy on Sunday, December 03, 2023. The film continues to roar at the box office and has already started breaking records at the box office. 

Not only the netizens but even the celebrities from Bollywood as well as the South industry can’t stop praising Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film. From Alia Bhatt and Sunny Deol to Trisha Krishnan and Ram Gopal Varma, everyone is applauding the performances of the actors. 

Bobby Deol's performance as the villain in the film is being well appreciated by the audience. Talking about his role in the film, the actor said, "Bobby told IANS: "I wanted to play a character which was out of my comfort zone. I want it to be more challenging because it brings the best out of a person and I think that's what happened to me."

He further revealed his reaction to Sandeep Reddy Vanga telling him that his character is mute and said, "When Sandeep said that your character is mute, I was like 'What? I am not allowed to speak…. I mean everyone likes the way I speak' and he said 'Yes, but I want this character to be mute' I was like ok, I didn't know how ill go about it but it made it more exciting and challenging for me. For 1 month I learned sign language and it really helped. I did not want it to look like it was not part of my body language and I was speaking in sign language so it was fun and somewhere it made people notice my work even more because it was challenging."

The animal is a revenge drama described as “a father-son bond carved in blood.” The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor and hit the theatres on Friday. Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal also stars Suresh Oberoi, Tripti Dimri Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra in pivotal roles.

