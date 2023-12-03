Headlines

Trisha Krishnan calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal cult film, deletes post later; netizens ask 'what is this behaviour'

IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: India beat Australia by 6 runs in last over thriller, win series 4-1

Meet Venkata Ramana Reddy, BJP's giant killer who defeated CM KCR in Telangana Assembly Election 2023

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Joram gets U/A certificate without any cuts from CBFC

This actor, who gave first Rs 100-crore Punjabi film, left acting for love, did 9-5 job, is now...

MS Dhoni feeds and pampers his horse ‘Chetak’ and pony at Ranchi farmhouse, video goes viral

IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: India beat Australia by 6 runs in last over thriller, win series 4-1

9 low calorie dinner options for weight loss, healthy gut

5 players with most sixes in IPL history

Tribal face, OBC or others? Who will be next CM in Chhattisgarh?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

Election results 2023: Delhi Congress workers burst crackers, distribute sweets amid vote counting

Brick wall secured EVM strong room opened in Morena as counting of votes begins for MP polls

Telangana elections results 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congress' comfortable win!

Not Ranbir Kapoor, but this actor was first choice to play Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Joram gets U/A certificate without any cuts from CBFC

Trisha Krishnan calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal cult film, deletes post later; netizens ask 'what is this behaviour'

Trisha Krishnan calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal cult film, later deletes post after facing backlash.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 10:56 PM IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal is receiving a thunderous response from the audience. Many celebrities from the entertainment industry heaped praise on the film. Recently, Trisha Krishnan also shared her review on Instagram, however, deleted it later after facing criticism. 

On Sunday, Trisha Krishnan took to her Instagram, and along with a poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Trisha wrote, "One word-cult! Pppppppaaaaaahhhhhhh (face with peeking eye, face exhaling and clapping hands emojis). However, she deleted it moments later.

Netizens were quick to notice and share the screenshot on Twitter trolling the actress for her ‘hypocrisy’. One of the tweets read, “She was lecturing about woman’s dignity a week ago only no?” Another wrote, “Everyone is a hypocrite.” Another wrote, “I think she is yet to see that shit.” Another commented, “I guess some women are patriarchal too.” While some users also came in support of the actress and wrote, “Unlike you, she knows the difference between movie and real life.” Another wrote, “Treat a movie like a movie.” Another wrote, “It’s a movie, get over it.” 

Recently, Trisha grabbed headlines after actor Mansoor Ali Khan directed misogynistic remarks against her. He later released a statement saying, "My co-actress Trisha, Forgive me. Let the god bless me by having me during your wedding." After the apology, Trisha took to X and wrote, "To err is human, to forgive is divine." However, Mansoor later said that he would file a defamation case and sue Trisha and called the apology a joke. 

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is a revenge drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol among others in key roles. The film was released in theatres on December 1 and has collected over Rs 100 crore worldwide in just 2 days. The film continues to run strong at the box office and might break several box office records.

