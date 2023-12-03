Trisha Krishnan calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal cult film, deletes post later; netizens ask 'what is this behaviour'

Trisha Krishnan calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal cult film, later deletes post after facing backlash.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal is receiving a thunderous response from the audience. Many celebrities from the entertainment industry heaped praise on the film. Recently, Trisha Krishnan also shared her review on Instagram, however, deleted it later after facing criticism.

On Sunday, Trisha Krishnan took to her Instagram, and along with a poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Trisha wrote, "One word-cult! Pppppppaaaaaahhhhhhh (face with peeking eye, face exhaling and clapping hands emojis). However, she deleted it moments later.

Netizens were quick to notice and share the screenshot on Twitter trolling the actress for her ‘hypocrisy’. One of the tweets read, “She was lecturing about woman’s dignity a week ago only no?” Another wrote, “Everyone is a hypocrite.” Another wrote, “I think she is yet to see that shit.” Another commented, “I guess some women are patriarchal too.” While some users also came in support of the actress and wrote, “Unlike you, she knows the difference between movie and real life.” Another wrote, “Treat a movie like a movie.” Another wrote, “It’s a movie, get over it.”

Recently, Trisha grabbed headlines after actor Mansoor Ali Khan directed misogynistic remarks against her. He later released a statement saying, "My co-actress Trisha, Forgive me. Let the god bless me by having me during your wedding." After the apology, Trisha took to X and wrote, "To err is human, to forgive is divine." However, Mansoor later said that he would file a defamation case and sue Trisha and called the apology a joke.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is a revenge drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol among others in key roles. The film was released in theatres on December 1 and has collected over Rs 100 crore worldwide in just 2 days. The film continues to run strong at the box office and might break several box office records.

Read Trisha Krishnan reacts to Mansoor Ali Khan's apology over his 'sexist, misogynist' remark: 'To err is human...'