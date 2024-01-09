Headlines

Meet actress who has worked in Rs 650 crore film, was once addicted to alcohol, one decision changed...

Shruti Haasan's name was linked to Michael Cosale. Both of them began a relationship in the year 2016 but separated in 2019. Shruti Haasan also opened up about her break up. Shruti admitted to being addicted to alcohol and said that it caused several health issues which she chose to be silent about.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 09:44 AM IST

article-main
When this 37-year-old actress got cheated in love, she went into depression and got addicted to drinking alcohol. She became so addicted to alcohol that she would remain drunk the whole day due to which her career also suffered a lot, however, in time she controlled herself and focused on her career. Do you the actress that we are talking about?

This actress was an integral part of a film that recently earned a whopping Rs 650 crore. We are talking about Shruti Haasan. She is the daughter of superstar Kamal Haasan. South actress Shruti Haasan appeared opposite Prabhas in the film 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire'. Based on acting, she has also created a distinct identity on the silver screen. But, in her personal life, there came a moment when Shruti Haasan fought alcohol addiction and overcame deep depression. 

Shruti Haasan's name was linked to Michael Cosale. Both of them began a relationship in the year 2016 but separated in 2019. Shruti Haasan also opened up about her break up. Shruti admitted to being addicted to alcohol and said that it caused several health issues which she chose to be silent about. 

Shruti Haasan was quoted as saying, "Yeah, I was a big-time whiskey lover. I have taken a break and decided to stop everything. This is a new change for me." She also spoke of her health issues and said, "Actually, I was unwell and I did not tell anybody. I thought it is personal and I did not share my illness with outsiders or friends. I underwent a medical condition and was trying to heal myself." 

Shruti said that though she never tried drugs, there was a time when alcohol had become an important part of her life. She was always under the influence of it. She said that it is very difficult when you are at a party with people who drink continuously but now everything has changed.

Shruti said that now she has distanced herself from people who used to encourage her to drink alcohol and constantly advised her to party.

Let us tell you that Shruti's name has sometimes been associated with Ranbir Kapoor, sometimes with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, and sometimes even with Suresh Raina. However, she has always called such news baseless.

Shruti Haasan is currently in a happy relationship with her boyfriend, multidisciplinary visual artist, Santanu Hazarika, since 2020.

READ | Meet actress who worked in many hit films, one accident ended her career, is now a businesswoman

