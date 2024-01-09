Meet actress who worked in many hit films, one accident ended her career, is now a businesswoman

Talluri Rameswari graduated from FTII in 1975. She got her big break in 1977 with Rajshri's 'Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaye'. The film turned out to be a phenomenal hit and made her a household name.

Today, we will talk about a famous actress from Hindi cinema who worked in back-to-back hit films. Her chemistry with Jeetendra was also liked a lot. Makers were desperate to cast her in their films. But, an accident ruined the career of the actress and she soon moved away from the industry and became a successful businesswoman instead.

That popular actress of the 80s is Talluri Rameswari. Despite having a dark complexion, Rameswari made her own identity in the world of acting with her brilliant acting. The actress was at the peak of her career when suddenly her luck took such a turn that she stopped getting work. While she was the first choice of many filmmakers, she was not being offered any film. Within no time, she moved away from the industry. After a long time, she married a Punjabi film director but still did not work in Punjabi films. The reason for that is also shocking.

Rameswari graduated from FTII in 1975. She got her big break in 1977 with Rajshri's 'Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaye'. The film turned out to be a phenomenal hit and made her a household name.

Some of her other notable films include 'Sunayana' with Naseeruddin Shah, 'Mera Rakshak' with Mithun, and 'Sharda' and 'Aasha' with Jeetendra.

During her period of success, Rameswari's life took a bad turn. The actress fell from a horse and in this accident, one of her eyes was badly injured. After this incident, doctors sent her to New York for surgery. During this time, she lost many films and eventually said goodbye to the industry.

After seeing such ups and downs in her career, Rameswari married well-known Punjabi actor-producer Deepak Seth but never worked in the Punjabi industry. According to some reports, Rameswari got a chance to join a Punjabi film but she rejected it. Now, the actress has become a businesswoman away from the film world. She successfully runs a skincare business named Nimli Naturals. Her company manufactures natural skincare and aromatherapy products. Lately, she has been working on television series.

