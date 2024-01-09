Headlines

Pope Francis calls for universal ban on surrogacy, says it exploits...

Delhi weather update: Temperature may fall from 5.3 degrees as IMD predicts rainfall in national capital

Meet man who received Rs 544 crore retention bonus, his first salary was Rs 2.15 lakh, he is now…

Meet actress who worked in many hit films, one accident ended her career, is now a businesswoman

Meet UK's richest businesswoman who earns more than Sundar Pichai, Rishi Sunak, Mark Zuckerberg; her salary is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pope Francis calls for universal ban on surrogacy, says it exploits...

Meet UK's richest businesswoman who earns more than Sundar Pichai, Rishi Sunak, Mark Zuckerberg; her salary is...

Meet actor who did not give 1 solo hit, worked in 44 films, many super flops, is son of a superstar, is now..

9 inspirational messages by Sharmila Tagore

9 blockbusters Kareena Kapoor lost to other actresses

Best grains for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

Meet actress who worked in many hit films, one accident ended her career, is now a businesswoman

Meet actor who did not give 1 solo hit, worked in 44 films, many super flops, is son of a superstar, is now..

Ankita Lokhande left in shock as her in-laws drag her late father after she kicks Vicky Jain in BB17: 'Meri maa...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who worked in many hit films, one accident ended her career, is now a businesswoman

Talluri Rameswari graduated from FTII in 1975. She got her big break in 1977 with Rajshri's 'Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaye'. The film turned out to be a phenomenal hit and made her a household name.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 08:58 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today, we will talk about a famous actress from Hindi cinema who worked in back-to-back hit films. Her chemistry with Jeetendra was also liked a lot. Makers were desperate to cast her in their films. But, an accident ruined the career of the actress and she soon moved away from the industry and became a successful businesswoman instead.

That popular actress of the 80s is Talluri Rameswari. Despite having a dark complexion, Rameswari made her own identity in the world of acting with her brilliant acting. The actress was at the peak of her career when suddenly her luck took such a turn that she stopped getting work. While she was the first choice of many filmmakers, she was not being offered any film. Within no time, she moved away from the industry. After a long time, she married a Punjabi film director but still did not work in Punjabi films. The reason for that is also shocking.

Rameswari graduated from FTII in 1975. She got her big break in 1977 with Rajshri's 'Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaye'. The film turned out to be a phenomenal hit and made her a household name.

Some of her other notable films include 'Sunayana' with Naseeruddin Shah, 'Mera Rakshak' with Mithun, and 'Sharda' and 'Aasha' with Jeetendra.

During her period of success, Rameswari's life took a bad turn. The actress fell from a horse and in this accident, one of her eyes was badly injured. After this incident, doctors sent her to New York for surgery. During this time, she lost many films and eventually said goodbye to the industry.

After seeing such ups and downs in her career, Rameswari married well-known Punjabi actor-producer Deepak Seth but never worked in the Punjabi industry. According to some reports, Rameswari got a chance to join a Punjabi film but she rejected it. Now, the actress has become a businesswoman away from the film world. She successfully runs a skincare business named Nimli Naturals. Her company manufactures natural skincare and aromatherapy products. Lately, she has been working on television series.

READ | Meet actor who did not give 1 solo hit, worked in 44 films, many super flops, is son of a superstar, is now..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi to visit Gujarat from Jan 8-10; to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Watch: MS Dhoni leaves everyone in splits with hilarious speech at Rishabh Pant’s sister’s engagement ceremony

Weather Update: IMD issues rain alert in several states for Jan 8, 9; check details

Animal box office collection crosses Rs 900 crore worldwide, Ranbir Kapoor film beats SRK's Pathaan's India haul

Meet man who borrowed money to start work, now runs Rs 6100 crore company, his business is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE