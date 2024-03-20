Meet actress who started working at 5, could not go to school, quit acting at peak of career to marry..

We have often heard the struggle stories of actors and how some of them came from nothing but managed to build a name for themselves. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who started working at the age of 5 due to a financial crisis in her family. Due to her family's dire conditions, this actress could not even finish her schooling and took the entire responsibility of her family. She earned a lot of name in the film world but this actress remained in the news more for her personal life than her professional one.

The actress we are talking about today is Sarika Thakur who is known as Sarika by her fans. Sarika was born in New Delhi. Her father abandoned the family when she was very young which forced Sarika to become the breadwinner of the family. As she had to work for a living, she did not attend school.

Sarika started her career in films as a child actor at the age of 5. She played the role of a boy, Master Sooraj, during the 1960s in Hindi films. Her film 'Hamraaz' where she appeared as a child artist in 1967 was much loved by the audience. She was seen as the daughter of Vimi named baby Saarika.

After working as a child artist for many years, Sarika made her debut as a lead with 'Geet Gaata Chal' with Sachin Pilgaonkar. Sarika gave birth to Shruti Haasan in 1986 and then married superstar Kamal Haasan in 1988. She moved to Chennai with him during the peak of her career.

Sarika and Kamal Haasan's younger daughter, Akshara Haasan, was born in 1991. Sarika was Kamal Haasan's second wife. Before this, he was married to Vani Ganapathy for 10 years. Sarika and Kamal Haasan got divorced in 2004. She made a comeback in films after her divorce and worked in 'Sacred Evil – A True Story' which failed at the box office.

Apart from acting, Sarika has also worked in the industry as a costume designer, sound designer, and associate director. Sarika was last seen in 'Modern Love: Mumbai' in 2022. It is an OTT series on Amazon Prime Video.

