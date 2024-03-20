Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor who is son of a star actress, gave flop films for 10 years, then OTT debut changed his life, is married to..

Meet actress who got divorced from popular actor in 6 months, then married another star, but after 14 years..

US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump wins Republican primary in Illinois

BGMI: Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2024 with prize pool of Rs 20000000 announced, to begin on…

Meet Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's lesser-known sister who married their friend, now lives in Goa, she is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who is son of a star actress, gave flop films for 10 years, then OTT debut changed his life, is married to..

US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump wins Republican primary in Illinois

Meet actress who got divorced from popular actor in 6 months, then married another star, but after 14 years..

9 actresses who disappeared from TV after successful careers

7 best coffees in the world

8 benefits of dinking warm water on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Meet actor who is son of a star actress, gave flop films for 10 years, then OTT debut changed his life, is married to..

Meet actress who got divorced from popular actor in 6 months, then married another star, but after 14 years..

Meet actress whose father was IRS officer, married man with over Rs 1000 crore net worth, hid her marriage, husband is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who is son of a star actress, gave flop films for 10 years, then OTT debut changed his life, is married to..

In 2021, Saif Ali Khan again surprised the audiences with his performance as a politician in Amazon Prime Video's web series 'Tandav'. From 2018-2021, Saif Ali Khan became so popular among the audiences that both his OTT shows broke records of viewership.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 09:36 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today, we will tell you about an actor who is married to a superstar, is the son of a yesteryear actress, and a former Indian cricketer. This actor himself is an established name in the film industry but has been grabbing headlines recently ever since his debut in the OTT space. 

The actor we are talking about today is Saif Ali Khan who made his OTT debut with 'Sacred Games' on Netflix. It was Netflix's first original Indian series and was widely popular when it was released. 

In 2021, Saif Ali Khan again surprised the audiences with his performance as a politician in Amazon Prime Video's web series 'Tandav'. From 2018-2021, Saif Ali Khan became so popular among the audiences that both his OTT shows broke records of viewership. 

Let us tell you that Saif Ali Khan entered the world of OTT when his films were continuously flopping on the big screen. After the 2013 film 'Race 2' was a semi-hit, Saif made a record of giving consecutive flop films for close to 10 years. He worked in close to 10 flop films from 2013 to 2020. This list includes films like 'Bullet Raja', 'Go Goa Gone', 'Humshakals', 'Happy Ending', 'Rangoon', 'Kaalakaandi', 'Lal Kaptaan', and 'Bazaar'. After 10 years of struggle, in 2020, Saif Ali Khan had his highest-grossing release in the historical drama 'Tanhaji', also starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. 

Saif Ali Khan, part of the Pataudi Royal family, is the son of actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Saif Ali Khan, in October 2012, married superstar Kareena Kapoor after a five-year courtship in a private ceremony in Mumbai. He has four children. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage to Amrita Singh and Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, also called Jeh, with Kareena Kapoor Khan. 

READ | Meet actress who got divorced from popular actor in 6 months, then married another star, but after 14 years..

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Brothers convert Maruti Suzuki Wagon R into helicopter in UP, police seize the vehicle

Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, married to Indian genius with over Rs 450 crore salary, she is…

Meet man, got Rs 30 crore salary hike, leads firm that once hired Ratan Tata, his annual pay package is…

Meet Narayana Murthy’s son, inspired by Sudha Murty, left Rs 647000 crore Infosys, father of baby with Rs 2400000000…

Meet star who debuted at 15, was highest paid actress at 19, linked to married co-star, quit films to marry Pakistani...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement