Meet actor who is son of a star actress, gave flop films for 10 years, then OTT debut changed his life, is married to..

In 2021, Saif Ali Khan again surprised the audiences with his performance as a politician in Amazon Prime Video's web series 'Tandav'. From 2018-2021, Saif Ali Khan became so popular among the audiences that both his OTT shows broke records of viewership.

Today, we will tell you about an actor who is married to a superstar, is the son of a yesteryear actress, and a former Indian cricketer. This actor himself is an established name in the film industry but has been grabbing headlines recently ever since his debut in the OTT space.

The actor we are talking about today is Saif Ali Khan who made his OTT debut with 'Sacred Games' on Netflix. It was Netflix's first original Indian series and was widely popular when it was released.

In 2021, Saif Ali Khan again surprised the audiences with his performance as a politician in Amazon Prime Video's web series 'Tandav'. From 2018-2021, Saif Ali Khan became so popular among the audiences that both his OTT shows broke records of viewership.

Let us tell you that Saif Ali Khan entered the world of OTT when his films were continuously flopping on the big screen. After the 2013 film 'Race 2' was a semi-hit, Saif made a record of giving consecutive flop films for close to 10 years. He worked in close to 10 flop films from 2013 to 2020. This list includes films like 'Bullet Raja', 'Go Goa Gone', 'Humshakals', 'Happy Ending', 'Rangoon', 'Kaalakaandi', 'Lal Kaptaan', and 'Bazaar'. After 10 years of struggle, in 2020, Saif Ali Khan had his highest-grossing release in the historical drama 'Tanhaji', also starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Saif Ali Khan, part of the Pataudi Royal family, is the son of actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Saif Ali Khan, in October 2012, married superstar Kareena Kapoor after a five-year courtship in a private ceremony in Mumbai. He has four children. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage to Amrita Singh and Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, also called Jeh, with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

READ | Meet actress who got divorced from popular actor in 6 months, then married another star, but after 14 years..

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.