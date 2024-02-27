Twitter
Meet actress whose two superhit films earned over Rs 1500 crore in one year, not Deepika, Nayanthara, Alia, Katrina



Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 11:11 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

The year 2023 was special for Bollywood. The Hindi film industry which was hit the hardest due to the Covid-19 pandemic made a fantastic recovery in 2023 thanks to superhit films like 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', 'Tiger 3', and Gadar 2' by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Sunny Deol respectively. The leading ladies of these films were also on cloud nine as they made an active contribution to the massive earnings of the films. Among these actresses is a name that will come as a surprise to many. This actress made her film debut this year and gave Bollywood a business of over Rs 1500 crore. 

The actress we are talking about today is Ridhi Dogra who is a popular name in the television and OTT world. Ridhi Dogra made her debut with 'Lakadbaggha' in 2023. While the film did not do well at the box office, her other two films in 2023, made her a popular name in Bollywood. 

After 'Lakadbaggha', Ridhi Dogra worked with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan' and Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3'. Ridhi Dogra played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's adoptive mother 'Kaveri Amma' in 'Jawan'. The film went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year with total collections of Rs 1150 crore. 

Ridhi Dogra then made a cameo in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' which grossed Rs 466.63 crore worldwide. 

With 'Jawan' and 'Tiger 3', Ridhi Dogra's films collectively earned over Rs 1500 crore at the box office in her first year in Bollywood.

While Deepika Padukone finished the year on top with her films collectively earning Rs 2200 crore, Ridhi Dogra earned the second spot which is a stupendous achievement. This brought her ahead of other heavyweights like Nayanthara, Trisha Krishnan, Ameesha Patel, Ramya Krishnan, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif. 

Ridhi Dogra, before entering Bollywood, was popular for her role as Nusrat in 'Asur' and Astha in 'The Married Woman'. She is also known for her role as Priya in 'Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?' and as Nisha Jindal 'Woh Apna Sa'.

