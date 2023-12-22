Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, became star overnight, got TB, now lives in chawl and runs...

One day during acting class, Pooja got a film offer. At the age of 17, Pooja was happy that she was making her debut in an action film, 'Veergati' (1995) opposite Salman Khan. But the sad thing is that this film flopped badly at the box office.

The journey from being ordinary to being special is not easy for everyone. Some people get all this after many difficulties, while others get it quickly. There are many stars in Bollywood whose struggling stories are inspirational for other stars. But, there are some stars who became famous with their very first film, but after that, they fell from grace so fast that everything ended in one final swoop.

There are many such stars in Bollywood who have come and gone, but they are still known among the audiences. Salman Khan's film 'Veergati' was released in 1995. The film was a flop, but a star seen with Salman came into the limelight. Her name is Pooja Dadwal. Today, Pooja is forced to live a life of anonymity.

Pooja Dadwal came into the limelight again in the year 2019 when there was no money with her for the treatment of a fatal disease. Pooja, born on January 5, 1977, is a resident of Mumbai. Pooja completed her schooling and college in Mumbai. She loved cinema since childhood and when she grew up, she wanted to make a name for herself in the field of acting. Therefore, along with schooling, she also joined acting classes.

One day during acting class, Pooja got a film offer. At the age of 17, Pooja was happy that she was making her debut in an action film, 'Veergati' (1995) opposite Salman Khan. But the sad thing is that this film flopped badly at the box office and the beginning of Pooja's career was not good. After 'Veergati', Pooja did some more films, but she could not get the name she wanted to make for herself.

Pooja Dadwal did not get good offers, so she decided to turn to TV. She was seen in 'Aashiqui' in 1999 and 'Gharana' in 2001. After getting two hit TV shows, she thought that maybe now she would get good offers from Bollywood, but unfortunately, she didn't. When she could not succeed in her career, she decided to get married.

Pooja got married and shifted to Goa with her husband. Pooja also managed her husband's casino in Goa. In 2018, Pooja started falling ill. When she went to the doctors for examination, it was found that she was suffering from a serious disease like TB. As soon as Pooja's in-laws and her husband came to know about Pooja's health, they ended their relationship with her and left her alone in Mumbai.

Pooja, struck by fate, now had nothing in life, neither good health, nor money, nor work, nor family. The actress got the support of her well-wisher Rajendra Singh, who admitted her to a government hospital. The very beautiful-looking actress now had become a shell of her previous self. When times were difficult, the actress requested help. The actress sought financial help from Salman through a video message on YouTube. Salman immediately extended his helping hand and bore all the expenses of her treatment for the next six months.

When Pooja recovered a little, she came to a chawl in Mumbai and started living with a family. Pooja made a comeback in the year 2020 with the Punjabi film ‘Shukrana: Guru Nanak Dev Ji’. She had hopes from this film that the film would do wonders, but it could not and the film proved to be a flop and Pooja, who had become anonymous, was again lost in the darkness of anonymity.

Pooja Dadwal had earlier said in an interview that her friend and director Rajendra Singh had advised her to start a tiffin business to earn her living. He also provided the actress with a place and all the equipment for this work. Even today Pooja lives in a chawl and is running a tiffin service from there.

