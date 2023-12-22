Meet actor who made debut with Aamir Khan, was a superstar, career got ruined due to...

Let us tell you, Mamik Singh's entry into acting was just a coincidence because he never thought that he would work in films and make a career as an actor. According to media reports, he and his family wanted Mamik to work as a soldier in the army, but he was destined to become an actor.

The film career of actor Mamik Singh, who entered Bollywood with the film 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' in 1992, ended just as it started. By the way, he had dominated the box office from the very first film and had created a wonderful identity among the people, but after that, due to his 1 mistake, his film career was ruined.

Bollywood actor Mamik Singh is a well-known name in TV today. Mamik, who made his Bollywood debut with the 1992 film 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar', was seen with superstar Aamir Khan in this film. He became famous among the people from his very first film.

Despite Mamik's best efforts, he could not join the army and then some of his friends told him that he should turn towards modeling because his height was 6 feet and he looked tall, smart, and handsome. According to media reports, he took his friends' words seriously and set out to pursue a career in modeling.

Mamik also got success in modeling and within no time he became famous in advertisements. Then Mamik's luck shone when he got a chance to work with Aamir Khan in a film being made in the year 1992, 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'. In this film, he was seen playing the role of Aamir's elder brother, but he got this role only by luck.

Some media reports said that the role in which Mamik was selected in the film 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar', earlier was to be played by Milind Soman, but due to some reason he left the film and Mamik got the benefit of this. Well, Mamik's very first film proved to be a super hit at the box office, he became very famous with this film, but this popularity became a curse for his career.

In an interview in 2007, Mamik admitted that he had become addicted to drugs, which not only affected his acting career but also derailed his personal life. He added that it was with the support of his friends that he was able to quit that addiction and restart acting.

After his first film became a hit, Mamik started getting offers for many films, but during that time, one big mistake ruined his career even before it started. It is said that when he started getting film offers, Mamik, who was intoxicated with stardom, started rejecting all the film offers because he had to play the lead role and gradually the film offers also stopped coming to him.

When offers from films stopped coming, he turned his attention towards TV. However, his TV career was successful to a great extent, and within no time he became famous on the small screen, but in 1997 he again thought of returning to Bollywood and was also seen in supporting roles in 2-3 films, but all these films flopped. In the year 2000, he worked in 'Kya Kehna'.

The film 'Kya Kehna' was successful at the box office, but Mamik could not make a mark. At present, Mamik is still seen in small roles in films and web series, but his Bollywood career did not prove to be successful, although he did good work in the world of TV and has earned a name for himself on the small screen.

