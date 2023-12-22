Headlines

Isha Ambani may receive this huge Christmas gift, her Rs 800000 crore company to get…

Chennai man smashes 20 cars after quarrel with wife, details here

Covid-19 surge in India: Hyderabad on high alert as cases rise, wearing mask becomes mandatory

Mysterious 'UFO-like' object hovers over President Biden's fundraiser in Los Angeles, details inside

Salaar release, review live updates: Prashanth Neel's film releases, netizens call it Prabhas' 'greatest comeback'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chennai man smashes 20 cars after quarrel with wife, details here

Isha Ambani may receive this huge Christmas gift, her Rs 800000 crore company to get…

Mysterious 'UFO-like' object hovers over President Biden's fundraiser in Los Angeles, details inside

11 Vitamin E-rich foods for healthy hair and glowing skin

9 motivational quotes by Raveena Tandon

Celebs at Anand Pandit's star-studded birthday bash

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Meet actor who made debut with Aamir Khan, was a superstar, career got ruined due to...

India's biggest flop actor, gave 20 flop films in 17 years, no solo hit, from family of superstars, he is now...

Dunki box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's film opens less than Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, earns....

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who made debut with Aamir Khan, was a superstar, career got ruined due to...

Let us tell you, Mamik Singh's entry into acting was just a coincidence because he never thought that he would work in films and make a career as an actor. According to media reports, he and his family wanted Mamik to work as a soldier in the army, but he was destined to become an actor.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 08:13 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The film career of actor Mamik Singh, who entered Bollywood with the film 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' in 1992, ended just as it started. By the way, he had dominated the box office from the very first film and had created a wonderful identity among the people, but after that, due to his 1 mistake, his film career was ruined.

Bollywood actor Mamik Singh is a well-known name in TV today. Mamik, who made his Bollywood debut with the 1992 film 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar', was seen with superstar Aamir Khan in this film. He became famous among the people from his very first film.

Let us tell you, Mamik Singh's entry into acting was just a coincidence because he never thought that he would work in films and make a career as an actor. According to media reports, he and his family wanted Mamik to work as a soldier in the army, but he was destined to become an actor.

Despite Mamik's best efforts, he could not join the army and then some of his friends told him that he should turn towards modeling because his height was 6 feet and he looked tall, smart, and handsome. According to media reports, he took his friends' words seriously and set out to pursue a career in modeling.

Mamik also got success in modeling and within no time he became famous in advertisements. Then Mamik's luck shone when he got a chance to work with Aamir Khan in a film being made in the year 1992, 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'. In this film, he was seen playing the role of Aamir's elder brother, but he got this role only by luck.

Some media reports said that the role in which Mamik was selected in the film 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar', earlier was to be played by Milind Soman, but due to some reason he left the film and Mamik got the benefit of this. Well, Mamik's very first film proved to be a super hit at the box office, he became very famous with this film, but this popularity became a curse for his career.

In an interview in 2007, Mamik admitted that he had become addicted to drugs, which not only affected his acting career but also derailed his personal life. He added that it was with the support of his friends that he was able to quit that addiction and restart acting.

After his first film became a hit, Mamik started getting offers for many films, but during that time, one big mistake ruined his career even before it started. It is said that when he started getting film offers, Mamik, who was intoxicated with stardom, started rejecting all the film offers because he had to play the lead role and gradually the film offers also stopped coming to him.

When offers from films stopped coming, he turned his attention towards TV. However, his TV career was successful to a great extent, and within no time he became famous on the small screen, but in 1997 he again thought of returning to Bollywood and was also seen in supporting roles in 2-3 films, but all these films flopped. In the year 2000, he worked in 'Kya Kehna'.

The film 'Kya Kehna' was successful at the box office, but Mamik could not make a mark. At present, Mamik is still seen in small roles in films and web series, but his Bollywood career did not prove to be successful, although he did good work in the world of TV and has earned a name for himself on the small screen.

READ | India's biggest flop actor, gave 20 flop films in 17 years, no solo hit, from family of superstars, he is now...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: India reports 21 cases of new Covid variant JN.1, is it threat to country?

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh shine as India beat South Africa by 78 runs, clinch series 2-1

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol, fell in love with 12 years older Vinod Khanna, later married...

COVID-19 variant JN.1: Delhi-NCR on toes after first case found in Ghaziabad, know how other states are faring

Viral video: Passenger's creative hammock attempt inside packed train ends in hilarious fall, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE