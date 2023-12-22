Headlines

Bollywood

India's biggest flop actor, gave 20 flop films in 17 years, no solo hit, from family of superstars, he is now...

Sohail Khan entered Bollywood in the year 2002 with the film 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya', but his debut film proved to be a flop and he got a big shock with his entry into Bollywood. Not only this, despite all his efforts his first 5 films proved to be flops at the box office.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 07:51 AM IST

The film career of Sohail Khan, brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has not been anything special despite hailing from a successful film family. In his 17 years of career, he could not give even a single hit film on his own. Ultimately, he had to stay away from films. 

Actor Sohail Khan comes from a Bollywood family, where his father Salim Khan was a veteran screenwriter of his time, who changed the fortunes of many artists including Amitabh Bachchan. At the same time, Sohail's brother Salman Khan has been ruling Bollywood for the last 3 decades.

Among Salim Khan's three sons - Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan, only Salman Khan proved to be successful in his film career, while the film careers of Sohail and Arbaaz remained tarnished with a series of flop films. 

Sohail Khan entered Bollywood in the year 2002 with the film 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya', but his debut film proved to be a flop and he got a big shock with his entry into Bollywood. Not only this, despite all his efforts his first 5 films proved to be flops at the box office.

Seeing his brother's career continuously flopping, he finally appeared with Salman Khan in the 2005 film 'Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya'. However, Sohail did not get much benefit from this film either. This film was a box office semi-hit.

After 2005, Sohail's 3 films continuously proved to be flops at the box office. This time, he was seen with his brother Arbaaz Khan in the 2008 film 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na'. The film was a super hit at the box office, but Sohail did not get any benefit from this, because in this film he was not in the lead but in a supporting role.

After 2008, Salman once again came up with a film to enhance the career of his brother Sohail, named 'Veer'. Salman and Sohail were seen together in this film, but the film did not do well at the box office and proved to be average.

When Sohail did not get any benefit from the film 'Veer', Sohail again took a long break of 7 years. After that, Sohail was again seen with Salman in the film 'Tubelight' in 2017, which proved to be a huge box-office flop.

Overall, he proved to be a flop in his 17-year career from 2002 to 2019. He did not give even a single hit film. Well, when he could not succeed in acting, he tried his hand in production. Currently, he continues to make films under his production house Sohail Khan Productions.

