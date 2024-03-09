Twitter
Meet actress who worked in superhit films with Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, did TV shows, then quit suddenly, is now..

Gracy Singh's first acting role was in the 1997 television serial 'Amanat'. In 1999 she was seen in Bengali Film 'Sundori Bou'. Gracy Singh's breakout role came when she starred opposite Aamir Khan in Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Lagaan'.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 11:43 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Gracy Singh has been a top actress in Bollywood. She has worked with almost all the stars of the industry in her career, but for the last few years, she has been missing from the big screen. After working in successful films like 'Lagaan' and 'Munnabhai MBBS', Gracy Singh returned to television but could not maintain her stardom. 

Gracy Singh's first acting role was in the 1997 television serial 'Amanat'. In 1999 she was seen in Bengali Film 'Sundori Bou'. Gracy Singh's breakout role came when she starred opposite Aamir Khan in Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Lagaan'.

After 'Lagaan', Gracy Singh appeared in a few successful films in Hindi and Telugu. Her role in Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi's 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' is still loved by audiences. She has also starred in Punjabi films such as 'Lakh Pardesi Hoye' and a Malayalam film' Loudspeaker' directed by Jayaraj.

Despite becoming a superstar with films like 'Lagaan' and 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.', Gracy Singh could not build on her stardom and after a series of flop films, she left the industry. 

In the year 2013, Gracy Singh joined Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University. The actress participated in many events with the organisation. According to reports, Gracy Singh revealed in one of her interviews that she feels at peace after joining Brahma Kumari World Spiritual University.

Gracy Singh was last seen in the year 2020 in the TV serial 'Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein' which was the sequel of 'Santoshi Maa'. 

However, despite being away from films, Gracy Singh remains very active on social media and keeps posting her photos and videos.

