Meet actor, who became superstar with one show, then quit TV for Bollywood, has 9 flops in 11 years, is now…

This actor quit his successful TV career for Bollywood, however, failed to give a single hit in 11 years.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 07:08 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Many actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Yami Gautam and others, who started their careers from television shows, are now ruling Bollywood. However, there is one actor, who left his successful TV career for Bollywood, however, failed to make a mark on the big screen. 

The actor we are talking about making his debut with Ektaa Kapoor's hit show, however, later left the show to join Bollywood. He has given 9 flops in 11 years and the rest of his films have been an average grosser. He is none other than Rajeev Khandelwal. 

Rajeev Khandelwal earned his Bachelor's degree in Chemistry from St. Xavier's College, Ahmedabad. The actor started his career as a model, however, got his first break as an actor in the TV show Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat wherein he was seen as a negative character. he was offered Balaji Telefilms' Kahiin To Hoga, a romantic drama, which earned him recognition and made him a star. 

He won several awards for his performance in Kahiin Toh Hoga and then went on to star in Ketan Mehta's action television series, Time Bomb 9/11, C.I.D, Left Right Left. However, soon Rajeev decided to aim for big and left TV for a career in Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut with Ronnie Screwala's action thriller Aamir and though his performance was praised by the critics, the film failed to perform well at the box office. 

His next few releases like Shaitan, Soundtrack, Will You Marry Me?, Table No. 21, and Ishk Actually also tanked at the box office. Although his performance was loved by the critics, the film failed to impress the audience. He then appeared in Oscar-nominated Indo-Australian film Salt Bridge where he played the role of Basant, an Indian migrant who arrives in Australia and meets an Australian woman. Rajeev then made his comeback to television with the show Reporters opposite Kritika Kamra Though the show received good reviews, it went off air in 7 months. The actor then starred in Fever, which was also a flop. 

Rajeev has also worked with Kajol in Salaam Venky which also failed to perform well at the box office. However, his film with Shahid Kapoor, Bloody Daddy was loved by the audience. He is now currently seen in the web series Showtime which also stars Mouni Roy, Emraan Hashmi, and Naseeruddin Shah among others in key roles, and is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar

