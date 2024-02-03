Meet actor rejected from reality shows, insulted by Karan Johar, sang at weddings, now has five Rs 100-crore films

Twitter
Headlines

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah leaves Ben Stokes stunned, knocks out off stump with cracking delivery

Here's how LK Advani saved Narendra Modi's CM chair after 2002 Gujarat riots

Meet identical twins who reunited after 19 years due to…

Open letter to Poonam Pandey: Your cheap, self-serving PR stunt in garb of raising cancer awareness is fooling nobody

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah scripts history, becomes fastest Indian pacer to....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Here's how LK Advani saved Narendra Modi's CM chair after 2002 Gujarat riots

Open letter to Poonam Pandey: Your cheap, self-serving PR stunt in garb of raising cancer awareness is fooling nobody

Meet identical twins who reunited after 19 years due to…

Superfoods that can replace multivitamins

9 south superstars who ventured into politics

Venues with most international hundreds

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Open letter to Poonam Pandey: Your cheap, self-serving PR stunt in garb of raising cancer awareness is fooling nobody

Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Poonam Pandey facing criticism for faking her death: ‘No one can question your…’

This actress ran away from home at 15, slept on pavements, faced physical torture, later won multiple National Awards

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor rejected from reality shows, insulted by Karan Johar, sang at weddings, now has five Rs 100-crore films

Ayushmann Khurrana, born on September 14, 1984, in Chandigarh, India, enjoyed a culturally rich upbringing.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 02:44 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is one of the biggest names in Bollywood, was once rejected by Karan Johar. The actor, who was from a middle-class family, worked hard to become one of India's top actors.

Let's take a look at his journey

Early Life

Ayushmann Khurrana, born on September 14, 1984, in Chandigarh, India, enjoyed a culturally rich upbringing. Both of his parents were renowned classical singers, providing him with a musical environment from a young age. This early exposure to music had a profound impact on Ayushmann and played a significant role in shaping his future endeavors.

Ayushmann Khurrana did his schooling at St. John's High School and later graduated from DAV College in Chandigarh with a bachelor's degree in English literature.

Journey in industry

His journey into the entertainment industry began early, with auditions for reality shows like Indian Idol and Zee Cinestars Ki Khoj Season 1. Despite facing rejection, his breakthrough came on the television show Roadies, where he emerged as the winner, showcasing his talents and gaining attention.

In 2012, Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor, a film that boldly explored the role of a sperm donor. The success of this unconventional movie not only brought him into the spotlight but also established him as a face of impactful cinema. Subsequently, he continued to excel in acclaimed films such as Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, and Article 15.

Ayushmann sees films as a medium to address societal issues, and his choice of roles reflects a commitment to sparking discussions and positive change. Despite facing initial rejection, he has carved a niche for himself in the industry, becoming a National Award winner for AndhaDhun. His latest release, Gulabo Sitabo, is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Ignored by Karan Johar

Ayushmann once revealed that Karan Johar initially denied working with him, stating they only collaborated with stars. However, Ayushmann has since made significant strides in his career, and reports indicate that he charges Rs 10 crore per film now.

Five Rs 100-crore films

Dream Girl 2 became the fifth Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer to enter Rs 100 crore club. This milestone was previously reached by Andhadhun (Rs 456.89 crore in 2018), Badhaai Ho (Rs 221.44 crore in 2018), Dream Girl (Rs 200.80 crore in 2019), and Bala (Rs 171.49 crore in 2019). 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Poonam Pandey dies at 32, claims actress’ manager

Meet Indian genius who lived in basement, without toilet, now owns Rs 33000 crore company, he is from...

'Would be disrespectful but...': Ex India star's big take on Sarfaraz Khan ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Paytm investors lose Rs 17500 crore after RBI blow, shares crash 40% as market cap comes to Rs..

U19 World Cup 2024: Sachin Dhas, Uday Saharan shine as India beat Nepal by 132 runs, enter semifinals

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE