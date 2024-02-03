Meet actor rejected from reality shows, insulted by Karan Johar, sang at weddings, now has five Rs 100-crore films

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is one of the biggest names in Bollywood, was once rejected by Karan Johar. The actor, who was from a middle-class family, worked hard to become one of India's top actors.

Let's take a look at his journey

Early Life

Ayushmann Khurrana, born on September 14, 1984, in Chandigarh, India, enjoyed a culturally rich upbringing. Both of his parents were renowned classical singers, providing him with a musical environment from a young age. This early exposure to music had a profound impact on Ayushmann and played a significant role in shaping his future endeavors.

Ayushmann Khurrana did his schooling at St. John's High School and later graduated from DAV College in Chandigarh with a bachelor's degree in English literature.

Journey in industry

His journey into the entertainment industry began early, with auditions for reality shows like Indian Idol and Zee Cinestars Ki Khoj Season 1. Despite facing rejection, his breakthrough came on the television show Roadies, where he emerged as the winner, showcasing his talents and gaining attention.

In 2012, Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor, a film that boldly explored the role of a sperm donor. The success of this unconventional movie not only brought him into the spotlight but also established him as a face of impactful cinema. Subsequently, he continued to excel in acclaimed films such as Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, and Article 15.

Ayushmann sees films as a medium to address societal issues, and his choice of roles reflects a commitment to sparking discussions and positive change. Despite facing initial rejection, he has carved a niche for himself in the industry, becoming a National Award winner for AndhaDhun. His latest release, Gulabo Sitabo, is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Ignored by Karan Johar

Ayushmann once revealed that Karan Johar initially denied working with him, stating they only collaborated with stars. However, Ayushmann has since made significant strides in his career, and reports indicate that he charges Rs 10 crore per film now.

Five Rs 100-crore films

Dream Girl 2 became the fifth Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer to enter Rs 100 crore club. This milestone was previously reached by Andhadhun (Rs 456.89 crore in 2018), Badhaai Ho (Rs 221.44 crore in 2018), Dream Girl (Rs 200.80 crore in 2019), and Bala (Rs 171.49 crore in 2019).