Meet actor who had blockbuster debut, beat Shah Rukh Khan at box office, then gave 28 flop films, is now...

When Bobby Deol made his debut with Barsaat, he surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s opening. Barsaat earned Rs 68 lakh on the first day and had a weekend collection of Rs 1.96 crore.

Bobby Deol is one of the most popular superstars of the 90s who made his grand comeback into films with Salman Khan's Race 3. Bobby Deol is currently grabbing headlines for his role in Ranbir kapoor's Animal. The film is set to make 500+ crore plus as per trade experts, making it Bobby Deol's first blockbuster in years.

Bobby Deol made his debut with the film Barsaat but despite a grand start in Bollywood, Bobby Deol's career has been mired with flop films. The superstar, who has been in the industry since 1995, has not had a single blockbuster to his credit to date neither solo nor a multistarrer.

Bobby Deol has been in the industry for 28 years but surprisingly, he has given only six clean hits during this time including Barsaat, Gupt, Soldier, Badal, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and Housefull 4.

Bobby Deol's debut film Barsaat was a superhit.

In 28 years of his career in Bollywood, Bobby Deol has delivered 28 flop films, the first one being Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya Hai, which collected around Rs 7.25 crore at the box office. His brother Sunny Deol, in the same year, delivered the highest grosser of that year with Border which earned Rs 39.6 crore at the box office.

After only 6 hits and 28 flops in 28 years of career, Bobby Deol is all set to redeem himself with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal which is expected to open in the range of Rs 50-55 crore.

Bobby Deol also has a Tamil film Kanguva after Animal and two Telugu films which are expected to be a success at the box office.

