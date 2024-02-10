Twitter
Headlines

SC takes cognisance of women inmates getting pregnant in West Bengal jails; seeks report

Hyena mistakenly provokes hippo in viral video, what happens next will shock you

'Pease help me': Former Miss World Toni-Ann Singh urges Indians to find her family in Kanpur | Exclusive

Manushi Chhillar calls botox, fillers and cosmetic surgeries 'personal decision'

Viral video: Indian Railways shares mesmerizing footage of train passing through snow-clad Jammu and Kashmir

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Manushi Chhillar calls botox, fillers and cosmetic surgeries 'personal decision'

Old Gurugram City metro expansion plan gets step ahead, Check station names

Meet India's second richest woman with net worth of Rs 77,000 crore, has a Ratan Tata connection, her business is...

Meet the beautiful daughters of Dhoni, Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh

Weight loss: Benefits of eating green chickpeas or hara chana

9 fruits rich in Vitamin D

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

This actor owns Rs 100 crore home in Mumbai, villa in Dubai, 2 cricket teams, still not richest actor, net worth is..

Meet actress who worked with Salman, Govinda, Rajinikanth, gave many hit films, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita, quit acting after one rumour, is now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Manushi Chhillar calls botox, fillers and cosmetic surgeries 'personal decision'

On being asked about cosmetic surgeries, Manushi Chhillar said, "It's not something that has to be discussed by others."

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 03:46 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On February 10, the pre-launch event of Miss World 2024 took place in Delhi. The event featured the presence of current Miss World Karolina Bielawska, along with former Miss Worlds Manushi Chhillar, Toni-Ann Singh, Vanessa Ponce De Leon, and Stephanie Del Valle. This gathering marked their first collective appearance together.

A total of 120 contestants from countries around the world will participate in various competitions and charitable initiatives, serving as ambassadors of change. The 71st Miss World will reach its pinnacle with a spectacular grand finale at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

During the press conference, Manushi was asked if she supports botox, fillers, and all cosmetic surgeries while promoting beauty with purpose. The former Miss World said, "They are two very different things, firstly. Secondly, if you look at the history of our country, cosmetologists have existed for thousands of years. Beauty is subjective and everyone has a choice to determine what they want to look like. If they want to change something, that's very personal. I don't think anyone else can really judge them for that. We don't get to decide. Keeping that aside what we are talking about is very different."

She added, "It's not something that has to be discussed by others. As long as you are making informed choices, it's perfectly fine." 

With anticipation reaching its peak for the global extravaganza, the Miss World Organization officially announced that the 71st Miss World Festival will take place between February 18th and March 9th, 2024, across some of the most spectacular venues in India.

The pre-launch conference hosted in the Capital today at Hotel The Ashok, witnessed a remarkable moment in the event’s history with a dazzling lineup of Miss Worlds including the Current Miss World Ms. Karolina Bielawska along with Former Miss World winners Ms. Toni Ann Singh, Ms. Vanessa Ponce De Leon, Ms. Manushi Chillar, and Ms. Stephanie Del Valle — coming together for the first time to set the stage for the Grand Finale.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

SA20 Final, Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants free live streaming: When and where to watch

Chennai schools get bomb threat emails, students sent back home

All about Bharat Ratna PV Narasimha Rao, former PM who played key role in India’s economic revolution

Mithun Chakraborty rushed to Kolkata hospital's emergency unit, details inside

DNA Explainer: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, what does that mean for your home loan EMIs?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE