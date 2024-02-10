Manushi Chhillar calls botox, fillers and cosmetic surgeries 'personal decision'

On being asked about cosmetic surgeries, Manushi Chhillar said, "It's not something that has to be discussed by others."

On February 10, the pre-launch event of Miss World 2024 took place in Delhi. The event featured the presence of current Miss World Karolina Bielawska, along with former Miss Worlds Manushi Chhillar, Toni-Ann Singh, Vanessa Ponce De Leon, and Stephanie Del Valle. This gathering marked their first collective appearance together.

A total of 120 contestants from countries around the world will participate in various competitions and charitable initiatives, serving as ambassadors of change. The 71st Miss World will reach its pinnacle with a spectacular grand finale at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

During the press conference, Manushi was asked if she supports botox, fillers, and all cosmetic surgeries while promoting beauty with purpose. The former Miss World said, "They are two very different things, firstly. Secondly, if you look at the history of our country, cosmetologists have existed for thousands of years. Beauty is subjective and everyone has a choice to determine what they want to look like. If they want to change something, that's very personal. I don't think anyone else can really judge them for that. We don't get to decide. Keeping that aside what we are talking about is very different."

She added, "It's not something that has to be discussed by others. As long as you are making informed choices, it's perfectly fine."

With anticipation reaching its peak for the global extravaganza, the Miss World Organization officially announced that the 71st Miss World Festival will take place between February 18th and March 9th, 2024, across some of the most spectacular venues in India.

