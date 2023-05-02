Search icon
Manisha Koirala shares why remakes have 'fallen apart', says 'anything that has been perfected...'

Manisha Koirala said that the industry needs more female writers and directors, there will be more equality then.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

Credit: Manish Koirala/Instagram

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, who once ruled Bollywood with her beauty and acting skills, will now be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut Heeramandi. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about Bollywood remakes and said it is difficult to recreate that same energy and magic.

While speaking to Free Press Journal, the actress talked about the industry needs more female directors and writers. On being asked if women in the industry have gotten their dues, the actress said, “during the golden era, women had very important roles. There was a time when females had to dance and look pretty, that’s even there today in mainstream commercial films. For a female actor to run a film on her own shoulders, we need more female directors and writers. There will be more equality then.”

While talking about her own films and on being asked which film she wish to do again, the actress replied, “The films I had loved working, I would leave them as it is. It is difficult to recreate that same energy and magic which is why so many remakes have fallen apart. Anything that has been perfected, I don’t want to touch that. With time, everything moves on, even the human mind.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. It features Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has his own distinctive flair which makes him one of the most unique voices in Indian cinema. From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to Gangubai Kathiawadi, his films have received immense praise and love from critics and audiences.

