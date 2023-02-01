Lost trailer: Journalist Yami Gautam investigates a college student's disappearance in this gripping thriller. Watch

Lost poster/Yami Gautam Instagram

After enthralling the audience with her amazing performance in A Thursday last year, Yami Gautam is back with another suspense thriller titled Lost. The makers of the film, which also stars Pankaj Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam, Rahul Khanna, and Pia Bajpiee in pivotal roles, released the film's trailer on Wednesday, February 1.

Set in Kolkata, Yami Gautam plays a dynamic crime reporter Vidhi Sahani who is on a relentless search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young college student and theatre activist Ishan Bharti played by Tushar Pandey. Rahul Khanna is the one stopping her as she is about to uncover some deep, dark hidden truths.

Talking about the movie, Yami said in a statement, "It is an ode to many journalists who go to great lengths in search of the truth while also walking that fine line that threads the very integrity of media & humanity. Whoever has watched the film so far, had a very positive and overwhelming response to it, so I am eagerly waiting for the release now, to see how the audiences enjoy the film."

The film is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, who made his Bollywood debut seven years back with the legal thriller Pink starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan. "True life events inspire me to tell different stories and Lost was conceptualized the same way. The movie will make you question, introspect, and tug at your heartstrings", the director said in a statement.

Produced by Zee Studios, Kishor Arora, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Sam Fernanded, and Indrani Mukherjee, Lost will exclusively premiere on ZEE5 on February 16. It is the fifth consecutive Yami Gautam's film to release directly on OTT after Ginny Weds Sunny, Bhoot Police, A Thursday, and Dasvi.



