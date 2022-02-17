Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Raveena Tandon: Celebs you didn't know were born in film families

From Vicky Kaushal to Rohit Shetty, have a look at these celebrities born in film families.
The Hindi film industry is abundant with families such as the Kapoors and the Khans. While star kids such as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been quite popular, there are some other famous faces too born in film families and still faced a lot of struggle before making their mark in the industry. Today, we will introduce you to five such celebrities. (All images: File photos)
1. Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal has been associated with the Hindi film industry since the 1990s. He is a popular action director who directs the stunt sequences in movies. Vicky assisted Anurag Kashyap in the 2012 crime drama 'Gangs of Wasseypur' before a sensational debut as a leading hero in the 2015 critically acclaimed film 'Masaan'.
2. Yami Gautam Dhar
Yami Gautam Dhar's dad Mukesh Gautam is a popular director and producer in the Punjabi film industry. He has helmed films such as ' Ek Noor' and 'Akhiyaan Udeekdian' and is the Vice President at PTC Punjabi, the most famous television network in Punjab. Yami's latest release 'A Thursday' has been garnering great reviews.
3. Raveena Tandon
Ravi Tandon, Raveena Tandon's father, recently passed away on February 11. Ravi had directed several successful films in the 1970s and 1980s starring some of the biggest names in the industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, and Rajesh Khanna. Raveena recently made her OTT debut with the mystery thriller 'Aranyak'.
4. Alaya F
Daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewala, Alaya Furniturewala goes by the stage name of Alaya F in Bollywood. She made her debut in the comedy-drama film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' where she portrayed Saif Ali Khan's daughter. Alaya's maternal grandfather Kabir Bedi is also a popular veteran actor.
5. Rohit Shetty
Known for his comedy series 'Golmaal' and introducing his own Cop Universe with 'Singham', 'Simmba' and 'Sooryavanshi', Rohit Shetty also comes from a film family. His father M.B. Shetty was a popular stuntman and character actor portraying henchman roles in Bollywood in the 1960s and 1970s.