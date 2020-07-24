'Last few times I spoke to Sushant Singh Rajput, there were signs of depression': Rumi Jaffery tells Mumbai Police

Director Rumi Jaffrey was called to Bandra Police Station for interrogation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on Thursday.

In his statement to the police, Rumi said that he was going to make a film together with Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant, the shoot of which was going to start in London from May. However, there were delays because of the coronavirus lockdown. The three of us met several times to narrate the narration of this film.

On the question of Sushant being in depression, Rumi told the police that he came to know about his depression from Rhea about 6 months ago, as both of them are good friends. Rumi clarified that he was not aware of the reason for this depression because, during film meetings Sushant used to talk professionally and about the film, personal things were not mentioned.

Rumi said that this is the reason why he never spoke to Sushant about nepotism happening with him or films being 'snatched' away from him. However, the director also mentioned that in the last few months or days, when he spoke to Sushant on the phone about the production of the film, the way he spoke showed clear signs of depression.

On the work front, Sushant's last film Dil Bechara is all set to release today on Disney+ Hotstar. The film marks the debut film of casting director turned filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra and also Sanjana Sanghi who will play a lead role in the film. It is a Hindi adaptation of a Hollywood movie titled The Fault in our Stars.