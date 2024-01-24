Laapataa Ladies trailer: Two young brides lost on train lead to hilarious misadventures in Kiran Rao's comeback film

Featuring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam in the leading roles, Laapataa Ladies marks Kiran Rao's directorial comeback after 13 years.

The trailer for Kiran Rao's comeback film Laapataa Ladies was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday, January 24. Set in rural India, the film revolves around two young brides who get lost on the train due to their veils (ghoonghats), leading to hilarious misadventures and comedy of errors.

Featuring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam in the leading roles, Laapataa Ladies had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, where it received a standing ovation. Initially slated to release in theatres on January 5, the film will now hit theatres on March 1, 2024.

Laapataa Ladies is the second film directed by Kiran Rao. She made her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat, which starred Aamir Khan, Prateik Babbar, Monica Dogra, and Kriti Malhotra in the leading roles. Dhobi Ghat also had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2010 and was released in cinemas in January 2011.

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by her ex-husband Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been written by Divyanidhi Sharma. Ram Sampath has composed the music, while Swanand Kirkire, Prashant Pandey, and Divyanidhi Sharma are the lyricists. Vikash Nowlakha is the cinematographer and Jabeen Merchant has edited the film.



