Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol revealed what social media tip daughter Nysa Devgan gave her

Kajol admitted that her daughter Nysa Devgan had an important role in acing her social media game. Read on to know how.

Kajol is among the most active Bollywood actresses on social media. With viral photos, quirky captions, and interactions with fans, Kajol's Instagram game is on point. If you wonder, what made Kajol a pro in social media, then you should know that she has the support of her daughter, Nysa Devgan.

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Kajol revealed that Nysa brought her to Instagram, and she's enjoying social media as a platform to connect with her fans. In the show, Karan asked Kajol to share a social media tip Nysa gave her. Kajol said, "She (Nysa) brought me to Instagram, and I'm thoroughly enjoying it." Kajol has often dropped photos of her with Nysa, and their pictures went viral instantly.

In the same episode, Kajol revealed the roles she rejected. Karan quipped her about the movies she rejected, and Kajol said, "Oh there are quite a few like 3 Idiots, Mohra, Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

In Karan Johar's chat show, Kajol was accompanied by her cousin and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Rani Mukerji. Recalling the memories of their blockbuster collaboration with Kajol, Karan, and Shah Rukh Khan, Rani revealed during the shoot of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, that Karan Johar 'snatched food from her hand' and 'hit' her.

The filmmaker then recalled that incident and said, "I had to tell Rani that she had to wear this short skirt in Mauritius so just lose some weight because you have to wear it. She said I’ll lose some 4-5 kilos. 4-5 kilos were not lost, they were put on. I was like how is she going to wear this short orange skirt,” he recalled and added, “We instructed the room service not to give you any food. Rani’s mom Krishna Aunty was in on this. She said, ‘Woh phone karegi, bolo nahi hai khana’ (If she calls, say there is no food)." The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8 is currently streaming on Disneyplus Hotstar.