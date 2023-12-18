Koffee With Karan: Ajay Devgn takes a dig at Bollywood stars getting clicked by paparazzi at airport, says 'I don't...'

Ajay Devgn takes a dig at Bollywood stars getting clicked by paparazzi at the airport in Koffee With Karan 8.

After Ananya Paday, Sara Ali Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, now, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are all set to grace Koffee With Karan 8 couch. Recently, Karan Johar dropped a fun promo for the upcoming episode wherein Ajay Devgn made some spicy revelations and also took a dig at the Bollywood stars for getting papped at the airport.

The promo opens with Karan Johar asking Ajay Devgn if he overreacts to the success of his films, to which Rohit Shetty replies, "I'll speak on behalf of him and Salman Khan if the film performs well, they both are sitting outside their vans and chilling, if the film fails to do well, they are still sitting outside their vans and chilling."

Later, in a rapid-fire round, when Karan Johar asked Ajay Devgn why he is not papped at the airport, the actor took a sly dig at the Bollywood stars and said, "Because I don't call them." Karan Johar also asked him how he deals with highly volatile Ranveer Singh on Singham Again sets and his reply left everyone in splits. He replied, "I either shut him up or shut my ears."

Rohit Shetty is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming cop action film Singham Again. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar and if the reports are to be believed, the film will see Arjun Kapoor as the antagonist. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15, 2024, and will clash with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahad Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2.

Meanwhile, Before Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have also been a part of Karan Johar's talk show.