Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Rakhi Sawant dances to Billi Billi in theatre while watching Salman Khan film

Apart from Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar among others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 08:34 PM IST

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Rakhi Sawant dances to Billi Billi in theatre while watching Salman Khan film
Rakhi Sawant-Billi Billi/File photos

Salman Khan's latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has finally been released in theatres worldwide this Friday, April 21. A pure masala entertainer, the action-comedy features huge ensemble of actors including Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar among others.

Rakhi Sawant, who considers Salman her big brother, went to watch the film on the big screen and started dancing to the peppy, Punjabi track Billi Billi in the theatre itself. The video, shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, shows the actress grooving to the track, along with a few other audience members.

Composed and sung by the famous Punjabi singer Sukhbir of Ishq Tera Tadpave fame and written by Kumaar with additional lyrics and composition by Vicky Sandhu, Billi Billi has been a crowd favourite since it was released in March. Apart from this track, the film also has seven other tracks namely Naiyo Lagda, Jee Rahe The Hum, Bathukamma, Yentamma, O Balle Balle, Lets Dance Chotu Motu, and Tere Bina.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Salman Khan-starrer collected Rs 15.81 crore on day one, the second-highest opening for any Bollywood film this year after Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's action-packed entertainer Pathaan that minted a whopping Rs 57 crore on its release day in January.

Most trade pundits agree that the Rs 15-crore figure is underwhelming. However, owing to the Eid holiday, the early trends show that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will collect over Rs 20 crore on Saturday with the single-screens showing a double jump and multiplexes reporting around 60% jump in their collections for day 2.

READ | Salman Khan waves to fans outside his home on Eid-ul-Fitr 2023, father Salim Khan also makes appearance

