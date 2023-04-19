Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Salman Khan gets another death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Rakhi Sawant warned to 'stay out of matter'

Rakhi Sawant has received a threatening email twice in which a member claiming to be from Lawrence Bishnoi gang has given a death threat to Salman Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 09:08 PM IST

Salman Khan gets another death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Rakhi Sawant warned to 'stay out of matter'
Salman Khan and Rakhi Sawant/File photo

Salman Khan and Rakhi Sawant have received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, as per a report in India TV. The report states that Rakhi Sawant received a threatening email in which she has been asked to 'stay out of the matter'. The mail mentions that the group plans to kill the Sultan actor in Mumbai.

The mail has been sent from a person named Gurjar Prince, who claims that he belongs to the Lawrence Bishnoi group, as per the report. The Main Hoon Na actress received the threatening email twice yesterday, once in the morning at 7:22 am and then in the afternoon at 1:19 pm.

It was a month back when Rakhi came in support of Salman Khan and shared a video on social media in which she apologised to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang while doing situps. "Main Salman Khan bhai ki taraf se Bishnoi samaj se maafi mangti hu. Mere Bhai Salman par buri nazar mat rakho. (I offer apologies to Bishnoi society on behalf of Salman Khan, please don’t say bad about him)", the actress had said in the clip.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the superstar awaits the release of his next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The action-comedy, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to release in theatres worldwide on April 21 on the occasion of Eid. The multi-starrer film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the official remake of the 2014 Tamil-language action-drama film Veeram starring Ajith Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidharth, Bala, Santhanam, Nassar, Pradeep Rawat, and Atul Kulkarni amongst others.

READ | Lets Dance Chotu Motu: Salman Khan's nursery rhymes, Honey Singh's rap steal the show in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes: Manage high blood sugar level by consuming these things empty stomach in morning
In pics: Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani attend Atif Aslam concert in Dubai
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Surya Grahan 2023: Date, time, visibility and other details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.