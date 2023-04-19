Salman Khan gets another death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Rakhi Sawant warned to 'stay out of matter'

Salman Khan and Rakhi Sawant/File photo

Salman Khan and Rakhi Sawant have received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, as per a report in India TV. The report states that Rakhi Sawant received a threatening email in which she has been asked to 'stay out of the matter'. The mail mentions that the group plans to kill the Sultan actor in Mumbai.

The mail has been sent from a person named Gurjar Prince, who claims that he belongs to the Lawrence Bishnoi group, as per the report. The Main Hoon Na actress received the threatening email twice yesterday, once in the morning at 7:22 am and then in the afternoon at 1:19 pm.

It was a month back when Rakhi came in support of Salman Khan and shared a video on social media in which she apologised to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang while doing situps. "Main Salman Khan bhai ki taraf se Bishnoi samaj se maafi mangti hu. Mere Bhai Salman par buri nazar mat rakho. (I offer apologies to Bishnoi society on behalf of Salman Khan, please don’t say bad about him)", the actress had said in the clip.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the superstar awaits the release of his next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The action-comedy, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to release in theatres worldwide on April 21 on the occasion of Eid. The multi-starrer film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the official remake of the 2014 Tamil-language action-drama film Veeram starring Ajith Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidharth, Bala, Santhanam, Nassar, Pradeep Rawat, and Atul Kulkarni amongst others.



