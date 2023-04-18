Lets Dance Chotu Motu: Salman Khan's nursery rhymes, Honey Singh's rap steal the show in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan-Lets Dance Chotu Motu/YouTube screengrab

Ahead of the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release this Friday, April 21, Salman Khan has released the latest track from the film titled Lets Dance Chotu Motu. The superstar and the entire cast including Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar are seen grooving to popular nursery rhymes along with Honey Singh in the song.

Salman has himself crooned the track along with the composer Devi Sri Prasad. Honey Singh and Neha Bhasin have sung the rap portions of the track. The entire cast is seen decked up in South Indian traditional clothes and singing rhymes such as Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Jack and Jill, Johnny Johnny Yes Papa, Humpty Dumpty, and others.

Ahead of the song launch, Salman took to his Instagram, dropped his photo, and wrote, "Today 7:30 pm let’s dance chotu motu releasing, song was made for my chotu fans filled vit nursery rhymes but abb pata challa ke they don’t teach them any more, so apne apne bacchon ko yeh gana suna dena n enjoy it vit them (Today 7:30 pm Lets Dance Chotu Mutu releasing, had made this song for my 'chotu' fans and filled it with nursery rhymes, but now I got to know that they don't teach these rhymes anymore, so make your kids hear this song and enjoy with them)."

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan under his banner Salman Khan Films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is based on the 2014 Tamil-language action-drama film Veeram starring Ajith Kumar, Tamannah Bhatia, Vidharth, Bala, Santhanam, Nassar, Pradeep Rawat, and Atul Kulkarni among others.



