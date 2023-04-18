Search icon
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan director Farhad Samji reveals if Salman Khan-starrer is remake of Ajith Kumar's Veeram

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is based on the 2014 Tamil-language action-drama film Veeram starring Ajith Kumar in the leading role.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 04:02 PM IST

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan-Farhad Samji/File photos

Headlined by Salman Khan, the action-comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to hit theatres worldwide this Friday, April 21 on the occasion of Eid. The film, which is also produced by the superstar under his banner Salman Khan Films, is directed by Farhad Samji who has previously helmed Akshay Kumar-starrer comedies Housefull 4 and Bachchhan Paandey.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is based on the 2014 Tamil-language action-drama film Veeram starring Ajith Kumar in the leading role. In a recent interview, the filmmaker said that he won't call the Salman Khan-starrer a remake of Veeram. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Samji stated, "I wouldn’t call it a remake. Nor would I call it an adaptation. I would say it is a completely new experience. We’ve made our film as we thought it should be made. Those who have seen Veeram would see our film as an independent experience."

The Ajith Kumar-starrer film is an ensemble consisting of Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidharth, Bala, Santhanam, Nassar, Pradeep Rawat, and Atul Kulkarni among others. It has been remade twice earlier, first in Telugu in 2017 as Katamarayudu starring Pawan Kalyan, and then in Kannada in 2019 as Odeya starring Darshan.

Apart from Salman Khan, the Farhad Samji directorial also stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady with Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhagyashree, and Vijendra Singh in pivotal roles. The Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill, Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari, and Miss India 2017 finalist Vinali Bhatnagar are making their Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Telugu superstar Ram Charan will also be seen making a cameo in a song in the film.

