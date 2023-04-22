Salman Khan waves to fans outside his home on Eid-ul-Fitr 2023, father Salim Khan also makes appearance

Salman Khan-Salim Khan/Viral Bhayani

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday, April 22, Salman Khan made an appearance on his balcony and waved to hundreds of his fans gathered outside his home in Galaxy Apartments to catch a glimpse of the superstar. His dad and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was also seen along with him.

Salman was seen wearing a dark blue Pathani suit and looked dazzling and stylish. He even greeted his fans with namaste thanking them for the love they have poured for his latest release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which hit theatres worldwide this Friday. The film has also been produced by the superstar under the banner Salman Khan Films.

The action-comedy, directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Bhagyashree, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill. Three actresses Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar make their debuts with the film.

The Salman Khan-starrer collected Rs 15.81 crore on day one, the second-highest opening for any Bollywood film this year after Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's action-packed entertainer Pathaan that minted a whopping Rs 57 crore on its release day in January.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the official remake of the 2014 Tamil-language action-drama film Veeram starring Ajith Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidharth, Bala, Nassar, Pradeep Rawat, and Atul Kulkarni amongst others. It has been remade twice earlier, first in Telugu in 2017 as Katamarayudu starring Pawan Kalyan, and then in Kannada in 2019 as Odeya starring Darshan.



Salman also has Tiger 3 lined up for release this year in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif. The third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe, the Maneesh Sharma directorial is set to release on the occasion of Diwali. It will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a crucial cameo in his Pathaan avatar.



